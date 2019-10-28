Esposo de Sarita exhibe los últimos días de José José para defenderla
Yimmy Ortiz, esposo de Sarita, subió en su cuenta de Instagram, un video de los últimos días de José José, para defender a la hija del 'Príncipe' de los ataques de sus detractores
Ciudad de México.- La novela sobre la muerte de José José parece no tener fin, y esta vez, fue Yimmy Ortiz, el esposo de Sarita Sosa, quien revivió la polémica con la publicación de un video inédito sobre el ‘Príncipe de la Canción’ en su cuenta de Instagram.
Está claro que la intención del yerno de José José al publicar este video, en el que se le ve a Sarita, atendiendo al artista en lo parece ser sus últimos momentos, es que la gente sepa que su esposa si cuidó del cantante.
En el video, se ve como Sara Sosa Salazar, toma del rostro a su padre para recortarle los bellos de la nariz, pero también causó impacto la extrema delgadez con la que aparece el ‘Príncipe’, presuntamente por el cáncer, que de acuerdo con los otros hijos de José José ya no tenía.
It has been one month since the passing of your father @josejoseoficial . I have been looking back at the time he was with us. He was happy, he enjoyed your company, his eyes lit up every time you entered the room, his smile was proof that he loved you and was overflowing of love for you. This last month has been one of the toughest months in our lives. We went through a hurricane of emotions that didn’t allow you to mourn your fathers passing the way you would have liked to. I wish I could’ve changed that. I thank the many family members and friends that were there for us in those moments of weakness, those moments that felt like the world was on our shoulders and helped us carry that weight. There were those on the other end who did the opposite, and even though you were bullied by those family members, friends, the media, and the people, you held your ground to the best of your abilities. I don’t judge anyone, I understand perfectly well that we all react completely different to emotions and stressful situations. We are all entitled to our way of being. I understand that. @sari_oficial I admire your determination to take care of someone in need, to honor them regardless of what consequences might rise toward you. I sincerely hope someone will care for you the same way. No one knows the sacrifice it took to be there for your father better than I do. I Thank you for loving him, for looking out for him. Thank you for giving him the peace he always wanted away from the chaos that this life can be. Thank you for focusing on his well being. I witnessed the love you had for him on daily basis, a relentless love. On behalf of all of us who know all the good you did for him, THANK YOU!
Además del video, Yimmy colocó un extenso texto en el que defiende a Sarita, señalando que se podía apreciar el amor que José José sentía por su hija.
Él estaba feliz, disfrutaba tu compañía, sus ojos se iluminaban cada vez que entrabas a su habitación, su sonrisa era prueba de su amor, ese amor profundo que el sentía por ti”.
El esposo de Sarita señaló que fueron momentos duros, por lo señalamientos en contra de la hija de José José, sin embargo, agradece a los que los apoyaron, y le reconoció su esfuerzo por cuidar a su padre.
Nadie sabe el sacrificio que tuviste que hacer para estar ahí con tu padre, solo yo. Gracias por amarlo, por cuidar de él".
