Este es el hombre por el que la cantante Billie Eilish siente un gran amor
Por medio de redes sociales se han publicado fotos de Billie Eilish al lado de un hombre mayor por el que siente un gran amor, y se trata de su hermano Finneas Baird O'Connell
Ciudad de México.- Con tan solo 18 años, Billie Eilish se ha logrado consagrar en el mundo de la músic pop y pese a mostrarse como una chica muy seria, tiene un gran corazón.
Por medio de varias fotos y video de redes sociales se puede mostrar que la cantante estadounidense siente un gran amor por un hombre muy especial.
Se trata de su hermano mayor, Finneas Baird O'Connell, quien también se dedicado a la música y ha trabajado como productor y compositor de Billie.
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
