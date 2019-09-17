Este es el hombre que enamoró a Mia Khalifa, exactriz porno más cotizada
La libanesa es ahora una mujer comprometida después de darle el sí a su novio, el chef sueco Robert Sandberg; actualmente viven juntos y no hay fecha exacta para la boda
Miami, EU.- La guapa Mia Khalifa fue la estrella porno más exitosa de varios sitios de Internet en 2014, pero hubo mucho más para esta libanesa después de dejar esta industria.
A principios de este año, se comprometió con su novio, el chef sueco, Robert Sandberg, de quién admite estar perdidamente enamorada y para prueba de ello, su última publicación de Instagram:
Solo han pasado unos días y ya me duele el corazón estar lejos de este vikingo. Comiendo algunos de los alimentos más increíbles de mi vida en París, pero sé que todo sabría mejor con él al otro lado de la mesa", escribió Mia.
It’s only been a few days and it already aches my heart to be away from this Viking. Eating some of the most amazing food of my life in Paris right now, but I know it would all taste better with him across the table from me. #TwoTopForLife (Photo: @blaisejoseph_ HMU: @barbarapferrer)
La joven de de 26 años, nació en el Líbano el 10 de febrero de 1993 y a los 7 años se mudó a los Estados Unidos, lugar donde encontraría el amor varios años después tras dejar las películas para adultos.
Oi, LET ME FUCKING LIVE AND ENJOY SOME EPL. @westham wasn’t even playing yesterday, what kind of twat wears the kit of a team that’s not participating in the match to the stadium? Time for all of y’all to stop hating from your mom’s spare bedroom. Acting like you wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to run around a pitch post game, and see the locker room & lineup two hours before it’s announced if you had the chance. SHUT UP. Also, fuck Aston Villa. #COYI ⚒
La libanesa apareció en un total de 21 películas durante los 3 meses que trabajó como actriz porno, pero hoy es más conocida como una 'influencer' y tiene más de 2.7 millones de seguidores en Twitter y 16.7 millones en Instagram.
What’s an outfit without the accessories? I spent about 2 hours just listening to the stories the owner of @peregrinegalleries had to tell and looking at the most beautiful collection of vintage jewelry and art I’ve ever seen yesterday. I cant wait to pop back in today, I think I need another pair of earrings ��
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @miakhalifa
Comentarios