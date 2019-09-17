Espectáculos

Este es el hombre que enamoró a Mia Khalifa, exactriz porno más cotizada

La libanesa es ahora una mujer comprometida después de darle el sí a su novio, el chef sueco Robert Sandberg; actualmente viven juntos y no hay fecha exacta para la boda

por Iván Rosas

La exactriz de películas para adultos, Mia Khalifa(Instagram)

Miami, EU.- La guapa Mia Khalifa fue la estrella porno más exitosa de varios sitios de Internet en 2014, pero hubo mucho más para esta libanesa después de dejar esta industria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever �� @robertsandberg ��

Una publicación compartida por Mia K. (@miakhalifa) el

A principios de este año, se comprometió con su novio, el chef sueco, Robert Sandberg, de quién admite estar perdidamente enamorada y para prueba de ello, su última publicación de Instagram:

Solo han pasado unos días y ya me duele el corazón estar lejos de este vikingo. Comiendo algunos de los alimentos más increíbles de mi vida en París, pero sé que todo sabría mejor con él al otro lado de la mesa", escribió Mia.

La joven de de 26 años, nació en el Líbano el 10 de febrero de 1993 y a los 7 años se mudó a los Estados Unidos, lugar donde encontraría el amor varios años después tras dejar las películas para adultos.

La libanesa apareció en un total de 21 películas durante los 3 meses que trabajó como actriz porno, pero hoy es más conocida como una 'influencer' y tiene más de 2.7 millones de seguidores en Twitter y 16.7 millones en Instagram.

