Estos son los 'looks' más increíbles de la alfombra roja de los MTV VMA 2019
Las estrellas de la música, se reunieron en el Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey para los MTV VMA 2019 donde acudieron grandes artistas como Shawn Méndes,Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, entre otras
Nueva Jersey, EU.- Los MTV Video Music Awards 2019 se celebran esta noche en una ceremonia en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey.
La gala premia a los íconos más grandes de la música, además de contar con las presentaciones de artistas top, y ver el paso de las estrellas por la alfombra roja luciendo sus atuendos más increíbles.
So pumped for tonight!! Here we go ���� #VMAs pic.twitter.com/P9qMWkygXH— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 27 de agosto de 2019
#VMAs #Moonman pic.twitter.com/A7CRwG4MHo— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) 26 de agosto de 2019
YOU NEED THAT WORK, THEY GOT THAT WORK✨@BigSean and @2chainz on the #VMA red carpet.��⛓— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
The 2019 #VMAs start at 8p on @MTV pic.twitter.com/sLRAJzS4FZ
WE LOVE AN ICON @JBALVIN ��— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
See his #VMA performance TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV �� pic.twitter.com/Y6gtnBthA8
FROM PUERTO RICO TO NEW JERSEY❗️— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) is here to take the stage tonight at the #VMAs 8p on @MTV �� pic.twitter.com/OL67GWGvDj
This SMILE!! I can't breathe!! ���� #VMAs pic.twitter.com/fCumbtbeq6— MTV (@MTV) 26 de agosto de 2019
My breath = taken.— MTV (@MTV) 26 de agosto de 2019
Don't miss Taylor's opening @vmas performance TONIGHT at 8p on MTV! �� pic.twitter.com/1v3BqPGGky
Welcome to the #VMAs @avamax ❗️⚡️— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
Catch her pre-show performance here on Twitter at 7p!
➡️ https://t.co/5DvO699U0v pic.twitter.com/KQQHtuOKEF
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR NOMINEES @CNCOmusic ��— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
See if they win TONIGHT at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/xtmxma7ho3
�� @zaralarsson just arrived at the 2019 #VMAs in a certified L-E-W-K!— Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019
Catch the 2019 #VMAs TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV �� pic.twitter.com/HEaWkf7MT3
.@LilNasX has arrived at the #VMAs red carpet. �� He left the horse at home, and is performing #Panini tonight �� pic.twitter.com/sVsZAxd9Yo— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) 26 de agosto de 2019
#VMAs���� pic.twitter.com/c51HbkRWvP— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) 27 de agosto de 2019
Living breathing GODDESS @Camila_Cabello has hit the #VMA carpet! ✨— MTV (@MTV) 26 de agosto de 2019
Don't miss her perform #Señorita with @ShawnMendes TONIGHT at 8p on MTV! �� pic.twitter.com/wsP6y08mKL
