Estos son los 'looks' más increíbles de la alfombra roja de los MTV VMA 2019

Las estrellas de la música, se reunieron en el Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey para los MTV VMA 2019 donde acudieron grandes artistas como Shawn Méndes,Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, entre otras

por Iván Rosas

El trío musical, Jonas Brothers(Twitter)

Nueva Jersey, EU.- Los MTV Video Music Awards 2019 se celebran esta noche en una ceremonia en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey.

La gala premia a los íconos más grandes de la música, además de contar con las presentaciones de artistas top, y ver el paso de las estrellas por la alfombra roja luciendo sus atuendos más increíbles.

