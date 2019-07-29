Espectáculos

"Estoy honrada": Salma Hayek agradece a Meghan Markle pensar en ella

La actriz, Salma Hayek, a través de su cuenta de Instagram señaló sentirse "más que honrada", por haber sido seleccionada por la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, para participar en su edición de la revista Vogue

Salma Hayek aparecerá en la portada de la revista Vogue(Instagram @salmahayek)

Estados Unidos.- "Más que honrada", esas fueron las palabras con las que la famosa actriz, Salma Hayek, inició su mensaje de agradecimiento hacia Meghan Markle, esto pues la esposa del Príncipe Harry, eligió a la artista de origen mexicano como el rostro de la portada de la revista, Vogue, en la cual fue editora invitada.

La mediatica, Duquesa de Sussex, recopiló 15 voces de mujeres que inspiran, para su entrega Fuerzas de Cambio, de entre las cuales eligió a la mexicana para ser el rostro de la portada, por lo que la actriz a través de su cuenta de Instagram escribió tanto en inglés como en español su mensaje de agradecimiento hacia la royal.

Esto además de haber etiquetado, incluyendose, a todas aquellas mujeres seleccionadas por la exactriz.

Fuentes revelaron que el maquillaje natural que luce Salma en las imágenes es debido a que Meghan le pidió al fotógrafo, Peter Linbdberg, que así fuera, pues su intención era que captara la belleza natural, de según la exactriz, todas las verdaderas protagonistas de esta tan especial edición.

Incluso pidió no aparecer al lado de estas en la revista para no desviar la atención hacia ella, pese a que se le acusó de tener "hambre de fama", y así se muestre el objetivo final, que es mostrar la fuerza del colectivo femenino a través de un diverso grupo de mujeres que inspiran.

Cabe mencionar que la reciente integrante del MCU, compartió en su historia el video que la duquesa publicó en la cuenta real de los Duques de Sussex.

