"Estoy honrada": Salma Hayek agradece a Meghan Markle pensar en ella
La actriz, Salma Hayek, a través de su cuenta de Instagram señaló sentirse "más que honrada", por haber sido seleccionada por la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, para participar en su edición de la revista Vogue
Estados Unidos.- "Más que honrada", esas fueron las palabras con las que la famosa actriz, Salma Hayek, inició su mensaje de agradecimiento hacia Meghan Markle, esto pues la esposa del Príncipe Harry, eligió a la artista de origen mexicano como el rostro de la portada de la revista, Vogue, en la cual fue editora invitada.
La mediatica, Duquesa de Sussex, recopiló 15 voces de mujeres que inspiran, para su entrega Fuerzas de Cambio, de entre las cuales eligió a la mexicana para ser el rostro de la portada, por lo que la actriz a través de su cuenta de Instagram escribió tanto en inglés como en español su mensaje de agradecimiento hacia la royal.
Esto además de haber etiquetado, incluyendose, a todas aquellas mujeres seleccionadas por la exactriz.
I am beyond honoured to have been chosen by The Duchess of Sussex and @BritishVogue for the Forces For Change special issue. It feels incredibly inspiring to be included in the company of women I admire by a woman I admire. Estoy más que honorada de haber sido elegida por La Duquesa de Sussex y @BritishVogue para el número especial Forces for Change. Me siento increíblemente inspirada por ser incluida en la compañía de mujeres que admiro por una mujer que admiro. #ForcesForChange @SussexRoyal Photographed by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @YaraShahidi
Fuentes revelaron que el maquillaje natural que luce Salma en las imágenes es debido a que Meghan le pidió al fotógrafo, Peter Linbdberg, que así fuera, pues su intención era que captara la belleza natural, de según la exactriz, todas las verdaderas protagonistas de esta tan especial edición.
Incluso pidió no aparecer al lado de estas en la revista para no desviar la atención hacia ella, pese a que se le acusó de tener "hambre de fama", y así se muestre el objetivo final, que es mostrar la fuerza del colectivo femenino a través de un diverso grupo de mujeres que inspiran.
Cabe mencionar que la reciente integrante del MCU, compartió en su historia el video que la duquesa publicó en la cuenta real de los Duques de Sussex.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @salmahayek
Comentarios