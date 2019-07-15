Exactriz porno Jenna Jameson vuelve a su peso ideal: "Luchen por su salud"

Ciudad de México.- Tras su embarazo, la actriz porno Jenna Jameson subió más de 30 kilos, luego los bajó con una fuerte dieta, lo cual le permite hoy en día dar consejos a sus seguidores de las redes sociales.

Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso solo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio", sostuvo Jameson.