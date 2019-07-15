Exactriz porno Jenna Jameson vuelve a su peso ideal: "Luchen por su salud"
La ahora empresaria comparte en Instagram consejos y tips para bajar de peso, además de mensajes motivacionales para sus seguidores
Ciudad de México.- Tras su embarazo, la actriz porno Jenna Jameson subió más de 30 kilos, luego los bajó con una fuerte dieta, lo cual le permite hoy en día dar consejos a sus seguidores de las redes sociales.
Decidí recuperar mi salud cuando Batel cumplió 1 año", contó hace unos meses Jenna, quien agregó que ya le tenía problemas para seguir el ritmo de su hijo.
Yes ���� #motivationmonday ���� I updated my amazon keto favorites list for all of you cuties! All of the products I listed will help you stay with #keto ♥️ a variety of choices of snacks are imperative to staying on track. Link is in my bio! Make sure you let me know your favorites �� #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #weightloss #weightlossjourney #ketoqueen #ketolifestyle #ketotransformation #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation
Me siento rara cuando la gente me pregunta mi rutina de ejercicios. Siento que no creerán que perdí todo este peso solo con dieta, pero es la verdad. Desearía ser ávida del gimnasio, pero no lo soy. Desprecio el gimnasio", sostuvo Jameson.
Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it���� There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it. But how do we get the where with all to begin again? For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse! It’s ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you! Love you guys! #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #ketodiet #keto #youcandoit
Jenna fue enfática al subrayar que todo lo hizo por cuestiones de salud y sin el afán de complacer o ceder a las críticas que tanto se hacen sentir en las redes sociales.
Mi pérdida de peso nunca fue para complacer a la sociedad. La de ustedes tampoco debería serla. Es para su salud, es para estar con nuestros hijos, para la longevidad. Así que sigan sexys pero ¡luchen por la salud!".
Here we go. #mondaymotivation ���� let’s talk plateaus. I have hit several periods of zero movement on the scale. This is normal! Our body goes through ebb and flows with hormones, water weight, and frankly, having to poop. ����♀️ but what do you do if you don’t see progress for weeks or even months? Well, here’s what I do. First, I cut dairy. Dairy can be problematic for people because they over do it! Cut it and it usually kickstarts weight loss again. Intermittent fasting will definitely help you over a plateau. My fasting schedule is quite simple... I eat hearty, healthy keto meals from 11am -6pm. Then I fast. It’s important to listen to your body and adjust your fasting accordingly. Lastly, stop eating foods that effect you negatively. There are certain foods that are keto, that just don’t sit well with me. For me, almond flour can really mess with my tummy. Not sure why. I feel bloated and yucky if I indulge. So I rarely eat it. Moral of this post, connect to your body... listen closely and adjust. You’ve got this ������������ #beforeandafterweightloss #weightloss #intermittentfasting #weightlosstransformation #mombodytransformation #beforeandafter #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation
Esta nota incluye información de: El Universal
Comentarios