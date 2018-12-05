Espectáculos

(FOTOS) Paparazzi captan el avanzado embarazo de Meghan Markle

Los duques de Sussex acudieron a un servicio memorial, por lo que al ser captados por paparazzi a la salida de la iglesia St. Paul quedó en evidencia cuánto ha avanzado el embarazo de Meghan Markle 

por Ángela Cisneros

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle a la salida de la iglesia St. Paul(Instagram)

Londres, Inglaterra.- Ha pasado más de una semana desde que el Palacio de Kensignton publicó en sus redes sociales una fotografía de Meghan Markle en uno de sus compromisos como miembro de la familia real británica, sin embargo, tal hecho no ha impedido que se pueda observar el avanzado embarazo de la esposa del príncipe Harry.

De acuerdo con diversos portales, los duques de Sussex asistieron a un servicio memorial y concierto de villancicos organizado por el fondo Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, el cual tomó lugar en la iglesia St. Paul.

Según se reporta, la iniciativa solidaria rinde honor a la memoria de Henry van Straubenzee, quien fue amigo de infancia de los príncipes Harry y William y quien falleció en 2002 tras sufrir un accidente de auto. 

Una vez que finalizó el evento anual, en el cual E News! indica que Meghan y Harry dieron discursos con respecto al compromiso que tiene el fondo con la causa de la educación, los duques de Sussex partieron de la iglesia no sin antes ser fotografiados por paparazzi.

 
Las imágenes captadas dejaron en evidencia el avanzado embarazo de Meghan Markle, quien tendrá su bebé con el príncipe Harry en la primavera del próximo año.
 
Asimismo, el evento organizado por la organización Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund contó también con la presencia de varios familiares de Kate Middleton: su hermana Pippa Middleton junto a esposo James Matthews, su hermano James Middleton y sus padres  Carole Middleton y Michael Francis Middleton.
 
