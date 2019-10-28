Fans critican a Jennifer López por su 'outfit' en los Governors Awards 2019
La cantante y actriz, Jennifer López, fue criticada por algunos de sus fanáticos, quien catalogaron su atuendo en una entrega de premios como el peor que ha utilizado
Estados Unidos.- Durante la entrega de los Governors Awards 2019, Jennifer López lució un vestido amarillo, el cual no fue del gusto de sus seguidores.
JLo se ha caracterizado por ser un icono del mundo de la moda y siempre deslumbran por los increíbles atuendos que luce durante los eventos a los que asiste.
Sin embargo, con este 'outfit', 'La diva del Bronx' llamó la atención de más de uno, incluso fue catalogado como el peor que ha utilizado la actriz.
Además de la cantante, a la gala también acudieron a Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger y Meg Ryan.
The @theacademy Governors Awards 2019. @jlo show a royal entrance in the @reemacra gown . A little bit shapeless, but the colour make a standout for her and that fabric is also incredible. Her hairstyle and the use of jewellery are both remarkable and look classy that make her look like a royal queen on the red carpet. #theacademy #jlo #jenniferlopez #reemacra #governorsawards
Today was SOOOO special!!! Big announcement �� and my own beautiful pop-up shop for my new fragrance, PROMISE!!! It was so amazing inside! ✨ If you’re in NYC you have to go see it tomorrow before it’s gone! #IPromise #WhatsYourPromise 34 W Little 12th Street today until 6p!!!
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
Comentarios