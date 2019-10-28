Espectáculos

Fans critican a Jennifer López por su 'outfit' en los Governors Awards 2019

La cantante y actriz, Jennifer López, fue criticada por algunos de sus fanáticos, quien catalogaron su atuendo en una entrega de premios como el peor que ha utilizado

por Gerardo Monarrez

Jennifer López fue criticada por su vestido en una entrega de premios(InStyle)

Estados Unidos.- Durante la entrega de los Governors Awards 2019, Jennifer López lució un vestido amarillo, el cual no fue del gusto de sus seguidores.

JLo se ha caracterizado por ser un icono del mundo de la moda y siempre deslumbran por los increíbles atuendos que luce durante los eventos a los que asiste.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tonight �� #governorsawards

Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

Sin embargo, con este 'outfit', 'La diva del Bronx' llamó la atención de más de uno, incluso fue catalogado como el peor que ha utilizado la actriz.

Además de la cantante, a la gala también acudieron a  Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger y Meg Ryan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s... @niyamasol #fallishere

Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

