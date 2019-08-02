Espectáculos

Filtran primeras imágenes de Keanu Reeves en el filme de 'Bill y Ted 3'

Diferentes medios de comunicación y también redes sociales de fans de Keanu Reeves filtraron las primeras imágenes de la filmación de la tercera entrega de Bill y Ted, en la que también participa Alex Winter 

Alex Winter y Keanu Reeves protagonizan 'Bill y Ted'(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- A través de redes sociales se filtró un video que presuntamente corresponde a la tercera entrega de Bill y Ted, protagonizada por Keanu Reeves.

La última película de la saga fue grabada en 1991 y después de casi tres décadas, el próximo año se estrenará la tercera que llevará el nombre de Bill and Ted Face the Music.

Trascendió que lo que pudo haber ayudado a filmar esta nueva entrega fue el hecho de que se estrenaran varias películas en las que participa Keanu como John Wick 3 y Toy Story 4.

