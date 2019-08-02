Filtran primeras imágenes de Keanu Reeves en el filme de 'Bill y Ted 3'
Diferentes medios de comunicación y también redes sociales de fans de Keanu Reeves filtraron las primeras imágenes de la filmación de la tercera entrega de Bill y Ted, en la que también participa Alex Winter
Ciudad de México.- A través de redes sociales se filtró un video que presuntamente corresponde a la tercera entrega de Bill y Ted, protagonizada por Keanu Reeves.
Keanu and Alex Winter Film New Scenes for ‘Bill and Ted 3 #keanureeves #alexwinter #BillAndTed3 #movies #keanureeves @alxwinter pic.twitter.com/kdmwyqxtGo— Keanu Reeves Fan Page (@Keanu_brasil) 31 de julio de 2019
La última película de la saga fue grabada en 1991 y después de casi tres décadas, el próximo año se estrenará la tercera que llevará el nombre de Bill and Ted Face the Music.
Trascendió que lo que pudo haber ayudado a filmar esta nueva entrega fue el hecho de que se estrenaran varias películas en las que participa Keanu como John Wick 3 y Toy Story 4.
How's it going dudes? It seems Det. Logan is not in a happy mood according in the first pic. This is a scene for Bill and Ted Face The Music where Ted and his father get in a heated argument. I must say that Alex and Keanu wearing their tuxes kinda reminds me of the prom photo in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Not bad looking though. Can't wait for the film. #billandted #billandtedsexcellentadventure #billandtedsbogusjourney #billandtedfacethemusic #billandted3 #excellentadventure #bogusjourney #facethemusic #billsprestonesquire #tedtheodorelogan #alexwinter #keanureeves
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter get dressed up for a wedding gig on the set of Bill and Ted Face the Music - July 30 2019 - by @dailymailcelebrity �� Link to more pictures on website ⏩Keanu Planet Facebook page and Twitter @keanuplanet �� #billandted3 #keanureeves #alexwinter #neworleans #movieset #filming #nola #louisiana #billandted #tedlogan
Esta nota incluye información de: Tomatazos
