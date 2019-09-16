¿Fin de la distancia? Duques de Sussex dan su apoyo a los duques de Cambridge
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, brindaron su apoyo y se unieron a los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, para apoyar al exjugador de rugby, Gareth Thomas, quien tiene VIH
Reino Unido.- Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se unieron al Príncipe William y su esposa, Kate Middleton, un par de horas después de que estos mostraran su apoyo al exjugador de rugby británico, Gareth Thomas, quien confesó ser VIH.
Los duques de Sussex compartieron también la historia del atleta británico y le expresaron su apoyo ante su decisión de querer romper el estigma de esta enfermedad mostrando valentía.
¡Gareth, eres una leyenda absoluta! Al compartir tu historia de ser VIH +, está salvando vidas y destruyendo el estigma, al demostrar que puede ser fuerte y resistente mientras vive con el VIH. Todos deberíamos estar horrorizados por la forma en que te forzaron a decir tu verdad, es tuyo y solo tuyo compartir en tus términos y yo y millones estamos contigo", escribió Harry.
De igual manera el hermano y cuñado de los duques de Cambridge resaltó que Thomas era un ejemplo a seguir.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you.” - H • A lot of you will know who Gareth Thomas is, but many of you may not. This retired welsh rugby player, father, husband, role model - today revealed he is HIV positive. In his statement he shares: Hello, I’m Gareth Thomas ���������������� and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it’s mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I’ve been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby �������������� and I push myself physically to the limits. I’m asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people’s reactions and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory Photo©️Rowan Griffiths/Sunday Mirror
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal
