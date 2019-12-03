Frente al espejo, Michelle Lewin deleita a sus fans con una rutina de glúteos
La modelo fitness venezolana, Michelle Lewin, impactó a sus millones de seguidores en Instagram con su rutina de glúteos
Estados Unidos.- La influencer fitness, Michelle Lewin, les mostró a sus millones de seguidores cómo es que mantiene su exuberante retaguardia mediante un video.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo venezolana compartió una parte de su rutina de ejercicio para glúteos mientras realizaba algunas sentadillas frente al espejo.
Al finalizar con las flexiones, la exparticipante de Exatlón Estados Unidos hizo un bailecito con el que logró enamorar a sus admiradores.
30% of my former "me" are gone and I am trying to build up what I once was. Having a knee injury preventing me from training lower body has been a tough period, and still is. I’m not here to complain or ask for your sympathy, I just want to be sincere about why I have lost some volume. However I think, and I hope, it's getting better. Sometimes it hurts really bad and sometimes I don't feel nothing. Like today. Correct form, not putting too much strain on the knee... and going more and more vegan could be the answer.����♀️
Hasta el momento la publicación de Michelle cuenta ya con más de 85 mil me gustas y fue comentada conductora y bailarina, Jesica Cirio.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @michelle_lewin
