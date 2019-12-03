Espectáculos

Frente al espejo, Michelle Lewin deleita a sus fans con una rutina de glúteos

La modelo fitness venezolana, Michelle Lewin, impactó a sus millones de seguidores en Instagram con su rutina de glúteos

por Gerardo Monarrez

Michelle Lewin, modelo fitness(Instagram @michelle_lewin)

Estados Unidos.- La influencer fitness, Michelle Lewin, les mostró a sus millones de seguidores cómo es que mantiene su exuberante retaguardia mediante un video.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo venezolana compartió una parte de su rutina de ejercicio para glúteos mientras realizaba algunas sentadillas frente al espejo.

Al finalizar con las flexiones, la exparticipante de Exatlón Estados Unidos hizo un bailecito con el que logró enamorar a sus admiradores.

Hasta el momento la publicación de Michelle cuenta ya con más de 85 mil me gustas y fue comentada conductora y bailarina, Jesica Cirio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

