Espectáculos

Fuerte revelación de atleta británico quebranta a los duques de Cambridge

El exjugador de rugby británico, Gareth Thomas, hizo la impactante revelación de sufrir VIH, ante lo cual los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, le dieron su apoyo absoluto

por Alejandra Holguín

El exjugador de rugby, Gareth Thomas, recibe el apoyo de los Duques de Cambridge, Kate y William(Internet)

Reino Unido.- El exjugador de rugby británico, Gareth Thomas, reveló en un video que está "viviendo con el VIH", ante lo cual Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William les mostraron su absoluto apoyo y compartieron su confesión refiriéndose a él como un "valiente".

Valiente como siempre: leyenda en el campo y leyenda fuera de él. Tienes nuestro apoyo Gareth", escribió William. 

En la grabación el exjugador confesó que él quería ser quien les dijera la enfermedad que padece y no los males que muy pronto lo delataran, además de decir que: "porque creo en ti y confío en ti". 

Con este video Gareth trata de enviar el mensaje que cualquiera que padezca esta enfermedad no debe avergonzarse y señaló que su objetivo es "romper el estigma de este tema".

Les pido que me ayude a demostrar que todos viven con miedo a las reacciones y opiniones de las personas, pero eso no significa que tengamos que escondernos. Pero para hacer esto, realmente necesito tu apoyo", dijo Thomas.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal

