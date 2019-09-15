Fuerte revelación de atleta británico quebranta a los duques de Cambridge
El exjugador de rugby británico, Gareth Thomas, hizo la impactante revelación de sufrir VIH, ante lo cual los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, le dieron su apoyo absoluto
Reino Unido.- El exjugador de rugby británico, Gareth Thomas, reveló en un video que está "viviendo con el VIH", ante lo cual Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William les mostraron su absoluto apoyo y compartieron su confesión refiriéndose a él como un "valiente".
Valiente como siempre: leyenda en el campo y leyenda fuera de él. Tienes nuestro apoyo Gareth", escribió William.
En la grabación el exjugador confesó que él quería ser quien les dijera la enfermedad que padece y no los males que muy pronto lo delataran, además de decir que: "porque creo en ti y confío en ti".
Con este video Gareth trata de enviar el mensaje que cualquiera que padezca esta enfermedad no debe avergonzarse y señaló que su objetivo es "romper el estigma de este tema".
Les pido que me ayude a demostrar que todos viven con miedo a las reacciones y opiniones de las personas, pero eso no significa que tengamos que escondernos. Pero para hacer esto, realmente necesito tu apoyo", dijo Thomas.
Courageous as ever – legend on the pitch and legend off it. You have our support Gareth. W • Hello, I’m Gareth Thomas ���������������� and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it’s mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I’ve been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby �������������� and I push myself physically to the limits. I’m asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people’s reactions and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory #cantpassiton
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal
