Heidi Klum endulza al besar a su esposo a través de un cristal en su cuarentena
Estados Unidos.- La famosa actriz, Heidi Klum, se puso en cuarentena voluntaria y se realizó la prueba del coronavuirus tras sentirse enferma, tras esto su esposo, Tom Kaulitz, regresó de su gira para darle apoyo y juntos endulzaron Instagram al darse un tierno beso a través de un cristal de la ventana de la casa.
Klum compartió un video en el que se le ve mirando a su esposo detrás de la ventana de su casa, de la cual no puede salir, con mucho amor en sus ojos y se acercan para darse un beso y volver a mirarse con dulzura.
Este acto hizo suspirar de ternura a sus millones de seguidores que aplaudieron su valentía y su decisión de preservar la salud de su esposo y familia pese a que solo podría tener un leve resfriado.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ����✌����❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
