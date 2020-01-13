Espectáculos

Hermana de Kris Jenner, irreconocible; la operó el ex de Belinda

Karen Houghton de 61 años, hermana menor de Kris Jenner, gracias a la cirugías logró convertirse en una de la figuras más importantes en redes sociales

Estados Unidos.- Karen Houghton de 61 años, hermana menor de Kris Jenner, gracias a la cirugías logró convertirse en una imagen importante para la televisión.

Tras realizarse algunas incisiones logró despojarse de varios años, y así lograr sorprender a la farándula, pero alguno que nadie sabía es la identidad de la persona que logró tal hazaña.

Se trata de Ben Talei, exnovio de la cantante española, Belinda, quien asegura que la operación tuvo una duración de cinco horas y se realizó solo con anestesia local.

Tenía piel en lugares donde no quería tener, nadie quiere tener dos papadas. Siempre lo quise hacer por mí para sentirme bonita, pero claro que quería lucir como una Kardashian”, dijo Karen.

