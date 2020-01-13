Hermana de Kris Jenner, irreconocible; la operó el ex de Belinda
Karen Houghton de 61 años, hermana menor de Kris Jenner, gracias a la cirugías logró convertirse en una de la figuras más importantes en redes sociales
Estados Unidos.- Karen Houghton de 61 años, hermana menor de Kris Jenner, gracias a la cirugías logró convertirse en una imagen importante para la televisión.
Tras realizarse algunas incisiones logró despojarse de varios años, y así lograr sorprender a la farándula, pero alguno que nadie sabía es la identidad de la persona que logró tal hazaña.
Procedure: #Throwbackthursday to this AuraLyft transformation of Karen Houghton that was done awake using local anesthesia. Karen is an amazing, eccentric soul who is trying to "Keep up with the Kardashians" and her lovely sister Kris Jenner.
Se trata de Ben Talei, exnovio de la cantante española, Belinda, quien asegura que la operación tuvo una duración de cinco horas y se realizó solo con anestesia local.
Tenía piel en lugares donde no quería tener, nadie quiere tener dos papadas. Siempre lo quise hacer por mí para sentirme bonita, pero claro que quería lucir como una Kardashian”, dijo Karen.
