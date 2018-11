Iron Maiden anuncia segunda fecha en México en su tour 'Legacy of the beast'

Due to phenomenal demand, we’ve added a second Mexico City show to the Legacy Of The Beast 2019 Tour!



Mexico City Sports Palace - 30th September 2019



Tickets on sale Friday 23rd Nov

Presale on Thursday 22nd Nov#LegacyOfTheBeastTour #BePartOfTheLegacy #Mexico #IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/ZYVpfwInLE