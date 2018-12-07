J Balvin, Bad Bunny y más artistas llevan la música latina a los Grammy
Al lado de la rapera Cardi B, J Balvin y Bad Bunny compiten por un reconocimiento en la edición 2019 de los Grammy
Los Ángeles, EU.- La Academia de la Grabación reveló esta mañana a las grandes figuras de la música que aspiran por el galardón más importante de la industria, una gala en la que la presencia de artistas latinos marca el ritmo de las propuestas que dominaron a la audiencia este año y que prometen seguir llevándose los primeros lugares de la listas de popularidad.
J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Cardi B luchan por el premio a la Grabación del Año con su exitoso tema I Like it, una categoría competida también por Brandi Carlile (The Joke), Childish Gambino (This is America), Drake (God's Plan), Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper (Shallow), Kendrick Lamar y SZA (All the stars), Post Malone Ft. 21 Savage (Rockstar) y Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey (The Middle).
Asimismo, Pablo Alborán, Natalia Lafourcade, Claudia Brant, Raquel Sofía y Carlos Vives dejan en alto a la música latina al estar nominados al Grammy al Mejor disco de Pop Latino.
Por su parte, llama en gran medida la atención el hecho de que cinco mujeres van por el reconocimiento al Álbum del Año, un aumento considerable en términos de presencia femenina en la importante categoría con respecto al año pasado, cuando solo la cantante Lorde compitió en dicha terna con su disco Melodrama.
Asimismo, Mac Miller, joven rapero que falleció el pasado mes de septiembre debido a una toxicidad por una mezcla de drogas, ha recibido una nominación póstuma al Grammy que reconoce al Mejor Álbum de Rap, por su disco Swimming.
Además de llevarse varias nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, los temas de la película A Star Is Born han arrasado también en la competencia por los Grammy, ya que podrían ser reconocidos en categorías como Mejor canción escrita para una película, Canción del año y Grabación del año.
Los Grammy 2019 se celebrarán el próximo 10 de febrero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y su conductor aún no ha sido revelado.
Lista de nominados:
Grabación del año:
I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
The Joke — Brandi Carlile
This Is America — Childish Gambino
God's Plan — Drake
Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
"ll the Stars — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone Ft. 21 Savage
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey
Disco del año:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs y Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From & Inspired By (Various Artists)
Canción del año:
All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith, compositores (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, compositores (Ella Mai)
God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)
In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes y Geoffrey Warburton, compositores (Shawn Mendes)
The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth yTim Hanseroth, compositores (Brandi Carlile)
The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha y Anton Zaslavski, compositores (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
This Is America — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, compositores (Childish Gambino)
Mejor nuevo artista:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Mejor interpretación pop en solitario:
Colors — Beck
Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga
Better Now — Post Malone
Mejor álbum vocal pop:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del género Dance:
Northern Soul — Above y Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Losing It — Fisher
Electricity — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo y Mark Ronson
Ghost Voices — Virtual Self
Mejor canción de rock:
Black Smoke Rising"— Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka y Daniel Robert Wagner, compositores (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph,compositor (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls y Oliver Sykes, compositores (Bring Me The Horizon)
Masseduction — Jack Antonoff y Annie Clark, compositores(St. Vincent)
Rats — Tom Dalgety y A Ghoul Writer, compositores (Ghost)
Mejor álbum contemporáneo:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave y the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor disco de rap:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Mejor disco de country:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Mejor disco de jazz:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz y Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Mejor disco de Gospel:
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Mejor disco de pop latino:
Prometo — Pablo Alborán
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Mejor disco americano:
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Mejor disco de comedia:
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Mejor canción escrita para una película:
All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears yAnthony Tiffith, compositores (Kendrick Lamar ySZA), Canción de: Black Panther
Mystery of Love — Sufjan Stevens, compositor (Sufjan Stevens), Canción de: Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez, compositores (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Canción de: Coco
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Canción de: A Star Is Born
This Is Me — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Canción de: The Greatest Showman
Productor del año, no clásico:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo:
Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
S Wonderful — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Say Something — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey
Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional:
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica:
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea:
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Mejor actuación de rock:
Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
Made an America — THE FEVER 333
Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable — Halestorm
Mejor actuación de Metal:
Condemned To The Gallows — Between the Buried And Me
Honeycomb — Deafheaven
Electric Messiah — High on Fire
Betrayer — Trivium
On My Teeth — Underoath
Mejor disco de rock:
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Mejor disco de Música Alternativa:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Mejor actuación R&B:
Long as I Live — Toni Braxton
Summer — The Carters
YOY — Lalah Hathaway
Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
First Began — PJ Morton
Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional:
Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges
Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight
Honest — MAJOR.
How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Mejor canción de R&B:
Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, compositores (Ella Mai)
Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel y Salaam Remi, compositores (Miguel Featuring J. Cole y Salaam Remi)
Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, compositores (Childish Gambino)
Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. y Justin Love, compositores (H.E.R.)
Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton y Antonio Dixon, compositores(Toni Braxton)
Mejor disco R&B:
Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Mejor actuación de Rap:
Be Careful — Cardi B
Nice for What — Drake
King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake
Bubblin — Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee
Mejor actuación Rap/Sung:
Like I Do — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
Pretty Little Fears — 6lack Featuring J. Cole
This Is America — Childish Gambino
All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA
Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Mejor canción de Rap:
God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)
King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn y Michael Williams II, compositores (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake)
Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels y J. Sweet, compositores (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)
Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim y Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee)
Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels y C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
