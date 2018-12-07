J Balvin, Bad Bunny y más artistas llevan la música latina a los Grammy

Los Ángeles, EU.- La Academia de la Grabación reveló esta mañana a las grandes figuras de la música que aspiran por el galardón más importante de la industria, una gala en la que la presencia de artistas latinos marca el ritmo de las propuestas que dominaron a la audiencia este año y que prometen seguir llevándose los primeros lugares de la listas de popularidad.

J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Cardi B luchan por el premio a la Grabación del Año con su exitoso tema I Like it, una categoría competida también por Brandi Carlile (The Joke), Childish Gambino (This is America), Drake (God's Plan), Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper (Shallow), Kendrick Lamar y SZA (All the stars), Post Malone Ft. 21 Savage (Rockstar) y Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey (The Middle).

Asimismo, Pablo Alborán, Natalia Lafourcade, Claudia Brant, Raquel Sofía y Carlos Vives dejan en alto a la música latina al estar nominados al Grammy al Mejor disco de Pop Latino.

Por su parte, llama en gran medida la atención el hecho de que cinco mujeres van por el reconocimiento al Álbum del Año, un aumento considerable en términos de presencia femenina en la importante categoría con respecto al año pasado, cuando solo la cantante Lorde compitió en dicha terna con su disco Melodrama.

Asimismo, Mac Miller, joven rapero que falleció el pasado mes de septiembre debido a una toxicidad por una mezcla de drogas, ha recibido una nominación póstuma al Grammy que reconoce al Mejor Álbum de Rap, por su disco Swimming.

Además de llevarse varias nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, los temas de la película A Star Is Born han arrasado también en la competencia por los Grammy, ya que podrían ser reconocidos en categorías como Mejor canción escrita para una película, Canción del año y Grabación del año.

Los Grammy 2019 se celebrarán el próximo 10 de febrero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y su conductor aún no ha sido revelado.

Lista de nominados:

Grabación del año:

I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

The Joke — Brandi Carlile

This Is America — Childish Gambino

God's Plan — Drake

Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

"ll the Stars — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone Ft. 21 Savage

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Disco del año:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs y Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From & Inspired By (Various Artists)

Canción del año:

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith, compositores (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, compositores (Ella Mai)

God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)

In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes y Geoffrey Warburton, compositores (Shawn Mendes)

The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth yTim Hanseroth, compositores (Brandi Carlile)

The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha y Anton Zaslavski, compositores (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

This Is America — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, compositores (Childish Gambino)

Mejor nuevo artista:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario:

Colors — Beck

Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello

God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande

Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga

Better Now — Post Malone

Mejor álbum vocal pop:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift



Mejor grabación del género Dance:

Northern Soul — Above y Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

Losing It — Fisher

Electricity — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo y Mark Ronson

Ghost Voices — Virtual Self

Mejor canción de rock:

Black Smoke Rising"— Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka y Daniel Robert Wagner, compositores (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph,compositor (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls y Oliver Sykes, compositores (Bring Me The Horizon)

Masseduction — Jack Antonoff y Annie Clark, compositores(St. Vincent)

Rats — Tom Dalgety y A Ghoul Writer, compositores (Ghost)

Mejor álbum contemporáneo:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave y the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor disco de rap:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Mejor disco de country:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco de jazz:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz y Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor disco de Gospel:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino:

Prometo — Pablo Alborán

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Mejor disco americano:

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Mejor disco de comedia:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Mejor canción escrita para una película:

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears yAnthony Tiffith, compositores (Kendrick Lamar ySZA), Canción de: Black Panther

Mystery of Love — Sufjan Stevens, compositor (Sufjan Stevens), Canción de: Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez, compositores (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Canción de: Coco

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Canción de: A Star Is Born

This Is Me — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Canción de: The Greatest Showman

Productor del año, no clásico:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo:

Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys

S Wonderful — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall

Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Say Something — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional:

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica:

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea:

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Mejor actuación de rock:

Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell

Made an America — THE FEVER 333

Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable — Halestorm

Mejor actuación de Metal:

Condemned To The Gallows ­— Between the Buried And Me

Honeycomb — Deafheaven

Electric Messiah — High on Fire

Betrayer — Trivium

On My Teeth — Underoath

Mejor disco de rock:

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa:

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Mejor actuación R&B:

Long as I Live — Toni Braxton

Summer — The Carters

YOY — Lalah Hathaway

Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

First Began — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional:

Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges

Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight

Honest — MAJOR.

How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Mejor canción de R&B:

Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, compositores (Ella Mai)

Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel y Salaam Remi, compositores (Miguel Featuring J. Cole y Salaam Remi)

Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, compositores (Childish Gambino)

Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. y Justin Love, compositores (H.E.R.)

Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton y Antonio Dixon, compositores(Toni Braxton)

Mejor disco R&B:

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de Rap:

Be Careful — Cardi B

Nice for What — Drake

King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake

Bubblin — Anderson .Paak

Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee

Mejor actuación Rap/Sung:

Like I Do — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

Pretty Little Fears — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

This Is America — Childish Gambino

All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA

Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Mejor canción de Rap:

God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)

King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn y Michael Williams II, compositores (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake)

Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels y J. Sweet, compositores (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim y Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee)

Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels y C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)