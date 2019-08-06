Jennifer Aniston comenta a sus 50 años el aniversario de su desnudo hace 20
La actriz Jennifer Aniston, de 50 años, platicó sobre el desnudo que hizo para una revista en 1999 cuando estaba en Friends; se le observa profundamente bronceada y radiante mientras hace bromas de esa etapa
Ciudad de México.- Jennifer Aniston se ha mantenido alejada de los reflectores este verano, pues decidió tomarse unas vacaciones con sus amigos y dedicarse un tiempo para ella.
La actriz y también veterinaria habló y bromeó sobre su participación en la revista InStyle en 1999, ahora que la publicación cumple 25, cuando ella aún estaba en la serie Friends.
La estrella de Murder Mystery le concedió una entrevista a Laura Brown, editora en jefe de la publicación mediante un video chat para hablar sobre la moda.
“Looking back on all seven of my InStyle covers is almost like leafing through a yearbook. It’s surreal and cool to have these little memory markers of your career. I pretty much grew up in this business in front of everyone, and listen, puberty is awkward—just try and do it all publicly,” says Jennifer Aniston in our 25th anniversary issue. “It’s taken me this long to know what I’m capable of. I didn’t always know. I think I used to put a lot of that in the hands of other people. Now I’m taking ownership of it. And you know what? It feels really good.” Read her full story at the link in bio. #InStyle25 | Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @karlawelchstylist
Jennifer luce como en sus mejores tiempos, se le nota feliz con un tono bronceado que representa los cuidados que ha decidido poner a su cuerpo y apariencia.
