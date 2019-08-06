Espectáculos

Jennifer Aniston comenta a sus 50 años el aniversario de su desnudo hace 20

La actriz Jennifer Aniston, de 50 años, platicó sobre el desnudo que hizo para una revista en 1999 cuando estaba en Friends; se le observa profundamente bronceada y radiante mientras hace bromas de esa etapa

por Eduardo Rivera Castro

La actriz Jennifer Aniston habló y bromeó sobre su desnudo en una revista de 1999(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- Jennifer Aniston se ha mantenido alejada de los reflectores este verano, pues decidió tomarse unas vacaciones con sus amigos y dedicarse un tiempo para ella. 

La actriz y también veterinaria habló y bromeó sobre su participación en la revista InStyle en 1999, ahora que la publicación cumple 25, cuando ella aún estaba en la serie Friends.

La estrella de Murder Mystery le concedió una entrevista a Laura Brown, editora en jefe de la publicación mediante un video chat para hablar sobre la moda.

Jennifer luce como en sus mejores tiempos, se le nota feliz con un tono bronceado que representa los cuidados que ha decidido poner a su cuerpo y apariencia. 

