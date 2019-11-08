Jennifer Aniston recibe tierna petición de su expareja, Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux, exesposo de Jennifer Aniston, a través de su cuenta de Instagram hizo una petición a la famosa actriz, al igual que a la cantante Selena Gomez, que enterneció a sus miles de seguidores
Estados Unidos.- El jueves por la tarde Justin Theroux, exesposo de Jennifer Aniston, le hizo una tierna petición a la famosa actriz a través de su cuenta de Instagram lo que dejó fascinados a sus miles de seguidores en la red social.
Theroux relató en su publicación que él y su mascota, Kuma, a quien adoptó, visitaron un refugió para canes que también estan siendo dados en adopción, de entre los cuales pagó a cuatro de los perros sus honorarios de adopción.
Ahora, todo lo que necesitan es un Humano increíble que esté comprometido a cuidarlos. Parece mucho, pero pronto verás ... una vez rescatados, te cuidan", expresó Justin.
Tras lo que etiquetó a Aniston y a la cantante Selena Gomez, lo que se tomó como una manera de pedirles que lo apoyen adoptando uno de los bellos canes, incluso señaló hacia su exesposa: "Sí, ahora que estás aquí, también vas a entender esto".
Hasta el momento no se ha visto que la interprete de 'Rachel Green' haya respondido a tan tierna petición, pero si la ha visto pues ya le dio 'like'.
KUMA had a rough day... We were working in Ventura and wouldn’t you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices. KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them... and the human SAINTS that take care of them. We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... Like ZUMO, SHOTTI ... A puppy that doesn’t even HAVE name yet... AND... a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us. (all pictured here)... KUMA used to be JUST like them... without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you. So if you’re in the Ventura area... ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit... and of course... more than anything, would love to take care of you. #adoptdontshop #pitbullsofinstagram @selenagomez (sorry Selena, you know the drill) @jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️)
Esta nota incluye información de: People
