Espectáculos

Jennifer Aniston recibe tierna petición de su expareja, Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux, exesposo de Jennifer Aniston, a través de su cuenta de Instagram hizo una petición a la famosa actriz, al igual que a la cantante Selena Gomez, que enterneció a sus miles de seguidores

por Alejandra Holguín

Jennifer no ha dado respuesta pública a la petición de Justin(Quien)

Jennifer no ha dado respuesta pública a la petición de Justin | Quien

Estados Unidos.- El jueves por la tarde Justin Theroux, exesposo de Jennifer Aniston, le hizo una tierna petición a la famosa actriz a través de su cuenta de Instagram lo que dejó fascinados a sus miles de seguidores en la red social. 

Theroux relató en su publicación que él y su mascota, Kuma, a quien adoptó, visitaron un refugió para canes que también estan siendo dados en adopción, de entre los cuales pagó a cuatro de los perros sus honorarios de adopción.

Ahora, todo lo que necesitan es un Humano increíble que esté comprometido a cuidarlos. Parece mucho, pero pronto verás ... una vez rescatados, te cuidan", expresó Justin.

Tras lo que etiquetó a Aniston y a la cantante Selena Gomez, lo que se tomó como una manera de pedirles que lo apoyen adoptando uno de los bellos canes, incluso señaló hacia su exesposa: "Sí, ahora que estás aquí, también vas a entender esto".

Hasta el momento no se ha visto que la interprete de 'Rachel Green' haya respondido a tan tierna petición, pero si la ha visto pues ya le dio 'like'.

Esta nota incluye información de: People

Temas

Comentarios