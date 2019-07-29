Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se habrían reunido anoche para despedirse
Dolly, la querida perra de Justin Theroux y Jennifer Aniston murió por lo que ambos están de luto y supuestamente se reunieron para darle el último adiós al pequeño animal
Ciudad de México.- El actor y director Justin Theroux anunció mediante sus redes sociales que Dolly murió.
A pesar de estar separados, ella era la perra de Theroux y Jennifer Aniston, por lo que ambos están de luto, y se habrían reunido para su despedida.
Justin escribió:
Esta noche, al atardecer, después de una lucha heroica ... nuestro miembro y protectora más leal, Dolly, dejó su espada y su escudo. Estaba rodeada de toda su familia".
Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. ���� She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.” -George Vest Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog
La famosa pareja terminó su relación el año pasado pero se habrían reunido por la pérdida de Dolly.
Esta nota incluye información de: Just Jared
