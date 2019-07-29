Espectáculos

Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se habrían reunido anoche para despedirse

Dolly, la querida perra de Justin Theroux y Jennifer Aniston murió por lo que ambos están de luto y supuestamente se reunieron para darle el último adiós al pequeño animal

por Eduardo Rivera Castro

Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se habrían reunido anoche por la pérdida de Dolly(Internet)

Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux se habrían reunido anoche por la pérdida de Dolly | Internet

Ciudad de México.- El actor y director Justin Theroux anunció mediante sus redes sociales que Dolly murió.

A pesar de estar separados, ella era la perra de Theroux y Jennifer Aniston, por lo que ambos están de luto, y se habrían reunido para su despedida. 

Justin escribió:

Esta noche, al atardecer, después de una lucha heroica ... nuestro miembro y protectora más leal, Dolly, dejó su espada y su escudo. Estaba rodeada de toda su familia".

La famosa pareja terminó su relación el año pasado pero se habrían reunido por la pérdida de Dolly.  

Esta nota incluye información de: Just Jared

Temas

Comentarios