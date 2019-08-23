Jennifer Lopez se suma a la causa para salvar la amazonia; pide apoyo de fans
La famosa Jennifer Lopez usó su cuenta de Instagram para pedir apoyo a sus millones de fans a que se sumen para apoyar a salvar la selva de Amazonia a través de la fundación que creó Leonardo Dicaprio para emergencias como esta
Estados Unidos.- La famosa actriz y cantante, Jennifer Lopez, utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para pedir el apoyo de sus millones de seguidores para que apoyen a través de la fundación de Leonardo Dicaprio, al igual que Karol G, para obtener recursos necesarios y ayudar a salvar a la selva del Amazonia.
Jennifer reposteó una publicación de dicho actor donde enumeran los beneficios y la importancia que dicha reserva tiene para el mundo entero, como por ejemplo el brindarnos el 20 por ciento del oxígeno.
Tras esto miles de sus fans mostraron su tristeza ante la situación, pero hubó otros que señalaron que ella no ha hecho nada para ayudar a pesar de ser lo suficientemente millonaria para donar una gran cantidad junto a su prometido, Alex Rodriguez.
#Repost @leonardodicaprio - - - - - - #Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. �� The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis ��: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
En tan solo tres horas la publicación a alcanzado los 383 mil 523 'likes' y miles de comentarios.
Esto es muy triste".
Está lloviendo en la Amazonia hoy, la madre naturaleza hace algo para salvarnos".
No veo que tú hagas algo, eres lo suficientemente millonaria con tu pareja para ayudar a apagarlo todo".
Postear esto no ayudará a nadie".
Comentarios