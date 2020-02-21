Joaquin Phoenix se convierte en héroe al salvar dos vidas de un trágico final
El famoso actor ganador del Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix, se convirtió en un auténtico héroe sin capa después de que salvara dos vidas de un trágico final al lado de su pareja, Rooney Mara
Estados Unidos.- El famoso actor, Joaquin Phoenix, tras rescatar a dos inocentes vidas indefensas de un trágico final, se convirtió en un auténtico héroe sin capa junto a su pareja, Rooner Mara, 24 horas después de ganar el reconocido premio Oscar.
Según reportes de Deadline, el intérprete de 'Joker' un día después de haber ganado el prestigiado galardón, visitó instalaciones de un matero al lado de su pareja y activistas de Los Angeles Animal Save Gruop, en donde rescató a una veca y su cría de ser sacrificados.
Pero eso no fue todo, pues después de impedir que los bóvidos fueran asesiados, también guió a una gran cantidad de ganado hacia un camión para ser trasladados a un santuario donde no serán sacrificados.
Inclusive hay un video en el que se ve al actor cargando a un becerro para llevarlo el mismo al camión y después al corral en el que dejará de ser un animal de sacrificio.
BREAKING: A day after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor—and subsequently making his headlining acceptance speech—Joaquin Phoenix helped to liberate a cow and her newborn calf from an LA slaughterhouse and bring them to @FarmSanctuary, where they will live out the rest of their lives in peace. Phoenix named the mother Liberty and her daughter Indigo. Phoenix said, “I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony [President/CEO of the slaughterhouse] and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise.” Phoenix was joined at the slaughterhouse by his fiancée and fellow activist Rooney Mara, both his and Mara’s mothers, @EarthlingsFilm Director Shaun Monson, @LAAnimalSave Founder Amy Jean Davis, and @FarmSanctuary President and Co-founder @genebaur. The group worked with employees onsite to rescue Liberty—who had recently given birth at the slaughterhouse—and her newborn calf Indigo. Phoenix added, “My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we’ll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.” Witnessing the birth tugged at the heartstrings of the slaughterhouse owner—and not for the first time. This is the fifth mother-child bovine rescue secured by @LAAnimalSave from Manning Beef. Phoenix concluded by saying, “Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems, we must take pause to acknowledge and celebrate the victories, and the people who helped achieve them. Shaun Monson, Amy Jean Davis, and the entire @LAAnimalSave community, have taken their pain of bearing witness and turned it into effective, diplomatic advocacy for the voiceless. As a result, Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand.” Special thanks to documentary filmmaker Shaun Monson for producing and directing this beautiful video.
