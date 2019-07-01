Justin Bieber tuvo que disculparse por sus burlas a Taylor Swift
El canadiense Justin Bieber volvió a estar en medio de la polémica, ahora por una burla hacie Taylor Swift por la que tuvo que disculparse
Ciudad de México.- En medio del conflicto entre Taylor Swift y el representante Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber salió a disculparse por haberse burlado de la cantante en su cuenta de Instagram.
¿Cómo comenzó la disputa?
Swift acusó de bullying al productor y mostró su molestia luego de que Braun adquiriera en 300 millones de dólares a la disquera Big Machine Label Group, firma con la que Swift grabó sus primeros seis álbumes. Tras la operación, es dueño legalmente parte de la música de Swift.
En su mensaje que publicó en Instagram, la cantante pop aseguró que el ahora propietario de Big Machine Label Group la atacó vía redes sociales, junto a Justin Bieber y Kanye West. Tras la publicación, en Twitter se hizo tendencia el hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor.
Fue ahí donde entró Justin Bieber. El siempre polémico cantante, que antes ya se ha metido en problemas por sus irreverentes publicaciones, en esta ocasión causó la molestia de Taylor y sus fans por burlarse de la artista.
Por este post, el canadiense tuvo que disculparse. Lo hizo con una foto en Instagram, en la que aparecen ambos un poco más jóvenes y con un texto de disculpa.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
El canadiense aseguró que su manager no tuvo nada que ver en esta publicación, y que de hecho fue el quien le "dijo que no bromeara de esa forma". Y añadió: "Scooter siempre te ha apoyado (…) Llevarlo a las redes sociales y hacer que la gente lo odie no es justo".
Respecto a la carta abierta publicada por Swift, señaló: "¿Qué intentabas lograr al publicar ese blog? Sabías que al publicarla tus fanáticos irían y agredirían a Scooter".
Finalmente, Bieber instó al diálogo y llamó a la artista a reunirse con Braun. "Ni Scooter ni yo tenemos algo negativo que decir sobre ti, de verdad queremos lo mejor para ti".
Esta nota incluye información de: Infobae
