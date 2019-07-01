Justin Bieber tuvo que disculparse por sus burlas a Taylor Swift

Ciudad de México.- En medio del conflicto entre Taylor Swift y el representante Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber salió a disculparse por haberse burlado de la cantante en su cuenta de Instagram.

¿Cómo comenzó la disputa?

Swift acusó de bullying al productor y mostró su molestia luego de que Braun adquiriera en 300 millones de dólares a la disquera Big Machine Label Group, firma con la que Swift grabó sus primeros seis álbumes. Tras la operación, es dueño legalmente parte de la música de Swift.

En su mensaje que publicó en Instagram, la cantante pop aseguró que el ahora propietario de Big Machine Label Group la atacó vía redes sociales, junto a Justin Bieber y Kanye West. Tras la publicación, en Twitter se hizo tendencia el hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor.

Fue ahí donde entró Justin Bieber. El siempre polémico cantante, que antes ya se ha metido en problemas por sus irreverentes publicaciones, en esta ocasión causó la molestia de Taylor y sus fans por burlarse de la artista.

Por este post, el canadiense tuvo que disculparse. Lo hizo con una foto en Instagram, en la que aparecen ambos un poco más jóvenes y con un texto de disculpa.

El canadiense aseguró que su manager no tuvo nada que ver en esta publicación, y que de hecho fue el quien le "dijo que no bromeara de esa forma". Y añadió: "Scooter siempre te ha apoyado (…) Llevarlo a las redes sociales y hacer que la gente lo odie no es justo".

Respecto a la carta abierta publicada por Swift, señaló: "¿Qué intentabas lograr al publicar ese blog? Sabías que al publicarla tus fanáticos irían y agredirían a Scooter".

Finalmente, Bieber instó al diálogo y llamó a la artista a reunirse con Braun. "Ni Scooter ni yo tenemos algo negativo que decir sobre ti, de verdad queremos lo mejor para ti".