Kate Middleton inaugura el jardín de juegos 'Volver a la Naturaleza'
La mañana de este martes la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, inauguró el jardín de juegos 'Volver a a la Naturaleza' basado en sus diseños y su misión de convivir socialmente en entornos más naturales
Reino Unido.- La mañana de este martes Kate Middleton inauguró el jardín de juegos 'Volver a a la Naturaleza', que celebra el valor de las comunidades para nuestro bienestar y marca la culminación del proyecto del jardín de RHS e incluso dio un pequeño discurso.
La duquesa de Cambridge brindó de sus diseños para crear este jardín, uno de ellos es el prado de flores silvestres, aunque no fue el único. Cabe mencionar que estos fueron presentados anteriormente en el RHS Hampton.
Pero también se agregaron más diseños e incluyeron dos casas en los árboles y toboganes conectados a estas para así llamar a todo público a convivir socialmente, ya sea con amigos, pareja o hijos en un entorno natural.
Durante el discurso la esposa del Príncipe William señaló queconvivir en un entorno natural es vital para la crianza de los hijos, ya que esta es una manera de mostrar a sus hijos a convivir en armonía con el medio ambiente y la naturaleza.
Ya sea plantando, explorando, cavando, creando o jugando, el tiempo de calidad que se pasa afuera brinda a los niños el ambiente perfecto para formar esas relaciones positivas con las personas en sus vidas y el mundo que los rodea", dijo Kate.
