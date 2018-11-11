Espectáculos

Kate Middleton reutiliza una vez más un atuendo durante un significativo evento

La duquesa de Cambridge asistió al servicio que marca los cien años del acuerdo de armisticio firmado al concluir la Primera Guerra Mundial, evento para el que reutilizó un atuendo 

por Ángela Cisneros

Kate Middleton ya ha sorprendido antes por reutilizar atuendos(Instagram)

Londres, Inglaterra.- Las miradas y atención se han centrado estos días en las decisiones de moda de Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle, ya que ambas duquesas y miembros de la familia real británica han atendido diversos eventos en el marco de la conmemoración de los cien años del término de la Primera Guerra Mundial. 

La reina Isabel II, los duques de Sussex y los duques de Cambridge asistieron a la iglesia Westminster Abbey para formar parte de un servicio por los cien años de la firma del acuerdo de armisticio que dio fin a las batallas en el Frente Occidental de la Gran Guerra. 

Para tan importante encuentro, Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge, portó un abrigo-vestido color esmeralda de la diseñadora Catherine Walker.

El príncipe William, Kate Middleton, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle en Westminster Abbey
 
Luego de la difusión de fotografías del evento, no ha pasado desapercibido que el atuendo de Kate Middleton parece ser el mismo que usó durante un servicio realizado el año pasado por el Día de San Patricio, en Irlanda, donde presentó al Primer Batallón Irish Guardsmen al lado de su esposo el príncipe William. 
 
El príncipe William y Kate Middleton en el servicio por el Día de San Patricio, en 2017

La duquesa de Cambridge llamó la atención hace unos días al asistir a los Tusk Conservation Awards con un vestido Jenny Packham que ya había utilizado en 2012, a un año de haberse casado con el príncipe William.

