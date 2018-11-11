Kate Middleton reutiliza una vez más un atuendo durante un significativo evento
La duquesa de Cambridge asistió al servicio que marca los cien años del acuerdo de armisticio firmado al concluir la Primera Guerra Mundial, evento para el que reutilizó un atuendo
Londres, Inglaterra.- Las miradas y atención se han centrado estos días en las decisiones de moda de Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle, ya que ambas duquesas y miembros de la familia real británica han atendido diversos eventos en el marco de la conmemoración de los cien años del término de la Primera Guerra Mundial.
La reina Isabel II, los duques de Sussex y los duques de Cambridge asistieron a la iglesia Westminster Abbey para formar parte de un servicio por los cien años de la firma del acuerdo de armisticio que dio fin a las batallas en el Frente Occidental de la Gran Guerra.
Para tan importante encuentro, Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge, portó un abrigo-vestido color esmeralda de la diseñadora Catherine Walker.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Queen at a Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey. The service marks the finale of a day of national events to commemorate the end of the First World War, 100 years ago today. More on @theroyalfamily.
La duquesa de Cambridge llamó la atención hace unos días al asistir a los Tusk Conservation Awards con un vestido Jenny Packham que ya había utilizado en 2012, a un año de haberse casado con el príncipe William.
Last night The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Tusk Conservation Awards 2018. The #TuskAwards celebrate the extraordinary work of individuals who are protecting endangered wildlife in Africa. Their Royal Highnesses met all the award nominees and supporters of Tusk before The Duke presented three Conservation Awards... ➡️Tusk Award for Conservation to Vincent Opyene who has single-handedly changed how Uganda addresses the illegal wildlife trade, risking his life on a daily basis to combat wildlife trafficking and to bring criminals to justice. ➡️ The Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award to Julius Obwona for his leadership in Murchison Falls, Uganda which has led to the prosecution of 720 suspects involved in wildlife related crimes, and the number of elephants killed by poachers has dropped from three a day to three a month. ➡️ The Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa to Pete Morkel in recognition of his successful work in relocating a range of wildlife including rhino, elephant and giraffe. Through his work, a much higher level of knowledge on these species has been acquired throughout Africa, ultimately helping with their management, protection and wider conservation. #ForAllTheyDo #TuskAwards #endwildlifecrime ��(2) @chrisjacksongetty �� (1/3) Press Association
