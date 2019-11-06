Espectáculos

Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William ¿celebraran el Día de Muertos?

Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, como cada año en noviembre honraran a aquellos que murieron al servicio del país en el Festival of Remembrance (Festival del Recuerdo), parecido al Día de Muertos

por Alejandra Holguín

Kate y William entregaron reconocimiento(La Vanguardia)

Reino Unido.- Cada año en el mes de noviembre Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William junto al resto de la familia real celebran el Festival of Remembrance (Festival del Recuerdo), lo que es una especie del Día de Muertos, solo que en vez de honrar a seres queridos honran la vida de quienes murieron al servicio de su nación. 

El festival es su manera de honrar y recordar el servicio y el sacrificio que hombres y mujeres de la Commonwealth han brindado a su país desde 1944, por lo que e reune toda la familia real y miles de personas más del Reino Unido, donde se rinden honores y se toca música tradicional.

Es por ello que el martes por la tarde los duques de Cambridge otorgaron una medalla en reconocimiento al Capitán David Cole, quien también es el Director de Música de la Legión desde 2006.

Dentro de está semana se realizará el esperado festival que será el primer evento real que reunira a William y Kate con Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, después de sus declaraciones en su documental y de una supuesta dispusta entre los futuros reyes de Inglaterra a causa de una llamada. 

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal

