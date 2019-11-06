Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William ¿celebraran el Día de Muertos?
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, como cada año en noviembre honraran a aquellos que murieron al servicio del país en el Festival of Remembrance (Festival del Recuerdo), parecido al Día de Muertos
Reino Unido.- Cada año en el mes de noviembre Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William junto al resto de la familia real celebran el Festival of Remembrance (Festival del Recuerdo), lo que es una especie del Día de Muertos, solo que en vez de honrar a seres queridos honran la vida de quienes murieron al servicio de su nación.
El festival es su manera de honrar y recordar el servicio y el sacrificio que hombres y mujeres de la Commonwealth han brindado a su país desde 1944, por lo que e reune toda la familia real y miles de personas más del Reino Unido, donde se rinden honores y se toca música tradicional.
Es por ello que el martes por la tarde los duques de Cambridge otorgaron una medalla en reconocimiento al Capitán David Cole, quien también es el Director de Música de la Legión desde 2006.
Dentro de está semana se realizará el esperado festival que será el primer evento real que reunira a William y Kate con Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, después de sus declaraciones en su documental y de una supuesta dispusta entre los futuros reyes de Inglaterra a causa de una llamada.
In November every year we remember those who have lost their lives in the service of the country. Among the events that will mark #Remembrance is the annual Festival of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion and directed by Captain David Cole, the Legion’s Director of Music since 2006. Today The Duke of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, presented Captain Cole with his OBE for services to Music and the Royal British Legion. The @RoyalBritishLegion is at the heart of a national network that has supported our Armed Forces community since 1921. In 2019 the Legion is asking for communities across Britain to 'Remember Together' the service and sacrifice, friendship and collaboration of the men and women of Britain ���� the Commonwealth �� and Allied nations who fought together in 1944 �� swipe to see more. Later this week The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join Her Majesty The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily as the nation commemorates and honours the men and women who have sacrificed themselves in Service to our country and the Commonwealth. Footage �� courtesy of BCA, the BBC and the Royal British Legion.
