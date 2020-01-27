Kate expone fotos de los sobrevivientes del Holocausto en la 75 ceremonia
Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, la mañana de este lunes 27 de enero se presentaron en la 75 ceremonia conmemorativa del Holocausto, en la cual ambos dieron discursos conmovedores
Reino Unido.- La mañana de este lunes 27 de enero, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William asistieron y dieron emotivos discursos en la 75 ceremonia conmemorativa del Holocausto, en la cual también expusó dos fotografías realizadas por ella de dos de los sobrevivientes a los trágicos hechos y sus familias.
El duque de Cambridge conmovió al recordar como su bisabuela, la Príncesa Alicia, ocultó a varias familias amigas judías en su castillo, mientras que la duquesa de Cambridge habló de las dos personas sobrevivientes y aseguró que dichos eventos los hicieron más fuertes.
Las desgarradoras atrocidades del Holocausto, que fueron causadas por el mal más impensable, siempre serán pesadas en nuestros corazones. Sin embargo, es a menudo a través de la adversidad más inimaginable que florecen las personas más notables".
A pesar del trauma increíble al comienzo de sus vidas, Yvonne Bernstein y Steven Frank son dos de las personas que más afirman la vida que he tenido el privilegio de conocer. Miran hacia atrás sus experiencias con tristeza pero también con gratitud porque fueron algunos de los pocos afortunados que sobrevivieron. Sus historias se quedarán conmigo para siempre", dijo Kate.
La duquesa solo aportó dos fotos para la exhibición, pero ambas fueron de gran significado para ella ya que desde hace meses conoció a Yvonne Bernstein y Steven Frank, dos de los sobrevivientes del Holocausto, por lo que quiso incluir a los nietos de ambos y reflejar su frotaleza.
No ha sido solo apuntar y hacer clic. Pasó varios días investigando qué podía aportar para captar mejor a estas personas. Se esforzó por asegurarse de que los sobrevivientes se sintieran cómodos con la visión y que los protagonistas fueran los héroes a fotografiar y no la propia duquesa", dijo un miembro del equipo de Kate.
