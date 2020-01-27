Espectáculos

Kate expone fotos de los sobrevivientes del Holocausto en la 75 ceremonia

Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, la mañana de este lunes 27 de enero se presentaron en la 75 ceremonia conmemorativa del Holocausto, en la cual ambos dieron discursos conmovedores 

por Alejandra Holguín

Kate pasó más de dos horas con las familias de ambos sobrevivientes antes de tomar sus fotos | Instagram @kesingtonroyal

Reino Unido.- La mañana de este lunes 27 de enero, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William asistieron y dieron emotivos discursos en la 75 ceremonia conmemorativa del Holocausto, en la cual también expusó dos fotografías realizadas por ella de dos de los sobrevivientes a los trágicos hechos y sus familias. 

El duque de Cambridge conmovió al recordar como su bisabuela, la Príncesa Alicia, ocultó a varias familias amigas judías en su castillo, mientras que la duquesa de Cambridge habló de las dos personas sobrevivientes y aseguró que dichos eventos los hicieron más fuertes.

Las desgarradoras atrocidades del Holocausto, que fueron causadas por el mal más impensable, siempre serán pesadas en nuestros corazones. Sin embargo, es a menudo a través de la adversidad más inimaginable que florecen las personas más notables".

A pesar del trauma increíble al comienzo de sus vidas, Yvonne Bernstein y Steven Frank son dos de las personas que más afirman la vida que he tenido el privilegio de conocer. Miran hacia atrás sus experiencias con tristeza pero también con gratitud porque fueron algunos de los pocos afortunados que sobrevivieron. Sus historias se quedarán conmigo para siempre", dijo Kate.

La duquesa solo aportó dos fotos para la exhibición, pero ambas fueron de gran significado para ella ya que desde hace meses conoció a Yvonne Bernstein y Steven Frank, dos de los sobrevivientes del Holocausto, por lo que quiso incluir a los nietos de ambos y reflejar su frotaleza.

No ha sido solo apuntar y hacer clic. Pasó varios días investigando qué podía aportar para captar mejor a estas personas. Se esforzó por asegurarse de que los sobrevivientes se sintieran cómodos con la visión y que los protagonistas fueran los héroes a fotografiar y no la propia duquesa", dijo un miembro del equipo de Kate.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge

