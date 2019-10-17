Kate y William rinden homenaje a Lady Di en el Memorial Cancer Hospital
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, volvieron a rendir homenaje a Lady Di al visitar el Memorial Cancer Hospital, mismo que visitó un par de meses antes de morir
Punyab, Lahore.- Durante su visita a Lahore, una ciudad de Pakistán, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William volvieron a rendir homenaje a Lady Di al visitar el Memorial Cancer Hospital, el cual fue fundado por Imran Khan, el primer ministro actual y antiguo gran amigo de la fallecida royal.
Este hospital fue fundado en 1994 y fue visitado en varias ocasiones por la Princesa de Gales, en una de estás la royal conmovió a todo el mundo cuando fue difundida una foto de ella sosteniendo en sus brazos a un niño con cáncer.
Los duques de Cambridge en está ocasión recorrieron los pasillos fueron guiados por una pequeña de nueve años que padece cáncer de hígado.
In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a state-of-the-art cancer facility located in the centre of Lahore. Over twenty years on, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the children’s ward at the hospital today to spend time with patients undergoing treatment, and speak to their families. �� PA #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
Esta nota incluye información de: Vanitatis
