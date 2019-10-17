Espectáculos

Kate y William rinden homenaje a Lady Di en el Memorial Cancer Hospital

Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William, volvieron a rendir homenaje a Lady Di al visitar el Memorial Cancer Hospital, mismo que visitó un par de meses antes de morir

por Alejandra Holguín

Los duques de Cambridge hablaron con una pequeña que padece cáncer de hígado(People)

Punyab, Lahore.- Durante su visita a Lahore, una ciudad de Pakistán, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe William volvieron a rendir homenaje a Lady Di al visitar el Memorial Cancer Hospital, el cual fue fundado por Imran Khan, el primer ministro actual y antiguo gran amigo de la fallecida royal. 

Este hospital fue fundado en 1994 y fue visitado en varias ocasiones por la Princesa de Gales, en una de estás la royal conmovió a todo el mundo cuando fue difundida una foto de ella sosteniendo en sus brazos a un niño con cáncer. 

Los duques de Cambridge en está ocasión recorrieron los pasillos  fueron guiados por una pequeña de nueve años que padece cáncer de hígado.

