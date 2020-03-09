Katy Perry, devastada ante la pérdida de un ser muy querido: "Fue auténtica"
La famosa cantante, Katy Perry, reveló a través de su cuenta de Instagram que se encuentra devastada ante la pérdida de su abuela paterna, a quien asegura le debe su increíble personalidad y el ser lo que es hoy
Estados Unidos.- La famosa y querida cantante, Katy Perry, la mañana de este lunes 9 de marzo escribió un larga y hermoso mensaje en el que se muestra devastada ante la pérdida de su abuela, Ann Pearl Hudson, quien falleció el pasado domingo 8 de marzo.
Perry señaló que gracias a su abuela ella era como es actualmente, por ella y su padre alcanzó su más grande meta y aseguró que Ann debe estar en ese momento en una sala acompañando a su bebé en lo que está esperando su llegada al mundo.
Se la imagina bebiendo su vino favorito mientras le habla con sarcasmo y le cuestiona si desea formar parte de la loca familia Perry.
Ella siempre fue auténticamente ella misma, divertida y llena de todas las cosas dulces y acogedoras en las que piensas cuando piensas en abuelas. Me dio billetes de dólar crujientes en tarjetas distintivas, nos dejó comer sus galletas de almendras favoritas de la tienda de 99 centavos mientras le hacíamos preguntas sobre los diferentes ventiladores que tenía en exhibición en sus paredes", señaló Perry.
La artista con cada palabra desnudo su corazón, dejando ver lo mucho que amaba y admiraba a su abuela, cuando había influido en ella y lo mucho que la recordaría con cada acto, cada vez que sintiera una genuina felicidad y amor.
Era una abuela maravillosa y siempre llevaré algo de ella en mí. Cuando salga mi pizca, esa es Ann. Cuando sale mi autenticidad, esa es Ann. Cuando sale mi terquedad, demonios, esa es Ann. Cuando sale mi espíritu de lucha, esa es Ann. Cuando sale mi estilo, esa es Ann", escribió Katy.
Concluyó el mensaje con un sentido adiós, cautivando al señalar que el cielo había ganado a un verdadero ángel y que ahora debe estar dándole un beso a su nonato bebé.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @katyperry
Comentarios