Kourtney Kardashian presume cuerpo en traje de baño, después de 3 hijos
En la imagen, Kourtney Kardashian, lució un traje de baño color café, con un turbante en la cabeza como accesorio y en el fondo la acompaña una bañera
Estados Unidos.- La celebridad estadounidense, Kourtney Kardashian, sorprendió a sus seguidores de las redes sociales, al mostrar su escultural cuerpo en un bikini.
It’s finally here: our Aquis x @poosh limited-edition leopard hair towel turban. This has completely rehabilitated my hair. The proprietary wicking interior fabric cuts drying time in half and helps to stop breakage and split ends. I designed the leopard print based off of one of my favorite robes growing up. You can also wear it inside-out to sleep (charmeuse against your hair), as it helps to preserve your hair style and eliminate bed head. Since using our rapid dry towel turban, I have noticed less overall breakage and more shine. I’m so excited to share one of my hair secrets with you. Shop it now at shop.poosh.com
En la imagen, la empresaria lució un traje de baño color café, con un turbante en la cabeza como accesorio y en el fondo la acompaña una bañera.
I put on our limited-edition hair towel turban the second I get out of the shower and do my skin care routine or my makeup (I love to multitask��) while the towel is helping to dry my hair but also taking out any frizz. So now I don’t have to use a blowdryer but I still get shiny-looking hair. Get yours at shop.poosh.com �� photo credit: @kimkardashian
Por su parte, sus hermanas, halagaron a Kourtney y sus seguidores también le comentaron que tenía un hermoso cuerpo.
¡Se ve muy bien!”, Kim.
Eres tan hermosa Kourt”, Khloé.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram@kourtneykardash
Comentarios