Espectáculos

Kourtney Kardashian presume cuerpo en traje de baño, después de 3 hijos

En la imagen, Kourtney Kardashian, lució un traje de baño color café, con un turbante en la cabeza como accesorio y en el fondo la acompaña una bañera

por Carolina Palafox Ortega

Kourtney Kardashian, mostró demasiada piel, con un bikini color café y un turbante en el cabello(Internet)

Kourtney Kardashian, mostró demasiada piel, con un bikini color café y un turbante en el cabello | Internet

Estados Unidos.- La celebridad estadounidense, Kourtney Kardashian, sorprendió a sus seguidores de las redes sociales, al mostrar su escultural cuerpo en un bikini.

En la imagen, la empresaria lució un traje de baño color café, con un turbante en la cabeza como accesorio y en el fondo la acompaña una bañera.

Por su parte, sus hermanas, halagaron a Kourtney y sus seguidores también le comentaron que tenía un hermoso cuerpo.

¡Se ve muy bien!”, Kim.

Eres tan hermosa Kourt”, Khloé.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram@kourtneykardash

Temas

Comentarios