Kris Jenner y su increíble celebración de cumpleaños en las alturas
La mamá las Kardashian-Jenner recibió muchas sorpresas y mensajes de felicitación durante su aniversario de vida número 62
Estados Unidos.- A 35 mil pies de altura, rodeada de amigos y con todo lo que pudiera desear para un día tan especial, la estrella de reality show Kris Jenner celebró haber llegado a la edad de 62 años.
El espectacular cumpleaños de la mamá de Kim, Khloé y Kourtney Kardashian, así como de Kylie y Kendall Jenner, comenzó con un viaje en avión organizado por sus amigos Corey Gamble, Dee Ocleppo y Tommy Hilfiger.
La más increíble forma de comenzar mi cumpleaños! ... Los amo chicos y gracias a todos por sus hermosos y conmovedores deseos de cumpleaños", expresó Kris Jenner.
Most amazing way to start my birthday!!!! Fun adventures with @coreygamble @mrshilfiger @thomasjhilfiger! I love you guys and thank you everyone for all of my beautiful and touching birthday wishes!!! I am beyond grateful and blessed and love you all so very much!!!!! I appreciate you!!!! #love #blessed #family #birthdaydreams
Feliz cumpleaños a la mejor mamá del mundo! ¿Qué haría yo sin ti? Mi roca, mi todo", escribió Kim Kardashian en redes sociales.
Eres la definición de vivir tu mejor vida. Te amo muchísimo mami, ni siquiera tengo palabras para describirlo", expresó Kourtney al pie de una imagen en la que ella y Kris viajan en un crucero.
Solo puedo rezar para poder dejar una marca en la gente como tú lo has hecho. Te amo muchísimo... has sido mi mayor inspiración", compartió Khloé.
Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage! You excite me when it comes to my future!! I can only pray I can leave a mark on people the way you do ���� I love you so much. Without you, I would never be where I am right now. Literally and emotionally. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I am so thankful to have you in my life! Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen ��
happiest birthday to my favorite person on this planet. mom, you make my world go round. there’s nothing that can replace the special bond we have. thank you for all the life lessons and guidance. I wouldn’t be half the woman if it weren’t for you and I’m still learning everyday! i feel blessed to have you as my mommy. you’ve made your mark in my life and in this world and there truly will never be another you. you are my living angel.
