Espectáculos

Kris Jenner y su increíble celebración de cumpleaños en las alturas

La mamá las Kardashian-Jenner recibió muchas sorpresas y mensajes de felicitación durante su aniversario de vida número 62

por Ángela Cisneros

Kris Jenner vivió un especial cumpleaños(Instagram)

Kris Jenner vivió un especial cumpleaños | Instagram

Estados Unidos.- A 35 mil pies de altura, rodeada de amigos y con todo lo que pudiera desear para un día tan especial, la estrella de reality show Kris Jenner celebró haber llegado a la edad de 62 años.

El espectacular cumpleaños de la mamá de Kim, Khloé y Kourtney Kardashian, así como de Kylie y Kendall Jenner, comenzó con un viaje en avión organizado por sus amigos Corey Gamble, Dee Ocleppo y Tommy Hilfiger.

La más increíble forma de comenzar mi cumpleaños! ... Los amo chicos y gracias a todos por sus hermosos y conmovedores deseos de cumpleaños", expresó Kris Jenner.

 
Una vez que se encontró a 35 mil pies de altura, la empresaria compartió una fotografía en sus redes sociales de su especial pastel de cumpleaños.
 
 
Pero las sorpresas no terminaron para Kris Jenner, ya que sus amigos también organizaron una fiesta en su honor. 
 
 
En un día tan significativo para quien les dio la vida, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall y Kylie dedicaron tiernos mensajes de felicitación a Kris Jenner, además de compartir antiguas fotografías e imágenes de momentos que vivieron juntas.
 
Feliz cumpleaños a la mejor mamá del mundo! ¿Qué haría yo sin ti? Mi roca, mi todo", escribió Kim Kardashian en redes sociales.
 
 
Por su parte, Kourtney Kardashian le externó a su mamá la gran admiración que siente por ella.
 
Eres la definición de vivir tu mejor vida. Te amo muchísimo mami, ni siquiera tengo palabras para describirlo", expresó Kourtney al pie de una imagen en la que ella y Kris viajan en un crucero.
 
 
Sin escatimar en palabras, Khloé Kardashian acompañó una tierna fotografía de Kris Jenner y su nieta True Thompson con un extenso mensaje sobre lo que significa su madre para ella. 
 
Solo puedo rezar para poder dejar una marca en la gente como tú lo has hecho. Te amo muchísimo... has sido mi mayor inspiración", compartió Khloé. 
 
 
Kendall y Kylie Jenner también expresaron la gran figura que representa su mamá para ellas, y que Kris Jenner es la persona que les ha permitido convertirse en las mujeres que son ahora.
 
Las más jóvenes del clan Kardashian-Jenner compartieron en sus redes sociales fotografías de Kris Jenner en distintas épocas.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy happy birthday to my gorgeous mom!!! i love you lots you rockstar ❤️

Una publicación compartida por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

 
 
 
Temas
  • Celebridades
  • Kris Jenner
  • Cumpleaños
  • Clan Kardashian-Jenner
  • Celebración
  • Redes sociales

Comentarios