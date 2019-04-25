La 'Chica del clima' deleita con revelador traje al celebrar 10 millones de usuarios
La 'Chica del clima' publicó una imagen en traje de baño al celebrar 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram
Ciudad de México.- La conductora del clima en el programa del matutino Hoy, Yanet García, el día de ayer reveló que su página personal de Instagram llegó a los 10 millones de usuarios, por lo que compartió instantáneas en dicha plataforma.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS �� 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before... being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝��✨#NeverGiveUp
En la primera imagen que publicó, se aprecia a la ‘Chica del clima’ posando dentro de la alberca y con dos globos con que formaban el número 10.
Esta mañana volvió a compartir otra foto en la que se puede ver su trasero, lo cual dejó impactados a los usuarios que le ‘lanzaron’ comentarios subidos de nivel.
Te amamos".
Cula.. andante".
Cabe resaltar que en la imagen la posición del número uno se encuentra al revés, lo que también ‘desató’ los comentarios
El número está al revés".
