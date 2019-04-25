Espectáculos

La 'Chica del clima' deleita con revelador traje al celebrar 10 millones de usuarios

por Redacción Tribuna

Yanet García logró tener 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram(Instagram)

Ciudad de México.- La conductora del clima en el programa del matutino Hoy, Yanet García, el día de ayer reveló que su página personal de Instagram llegó a los 10 millones de usuarios, por lo que compartió instantáneas en dicha plataforma.

En la primera imagen que publicó, se aprecia a la ‘Chica del clima’ posando dentro de la alberca y con dos globos con que formaban el número 10.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Yanet Garcia ���� (@iamyanetgarcia) el

Esta mañana volvió a compartir otra foto en la que se puede ver su trasero, lo cual dejó impactados a los usuarios que le ‘lanzaron’ comentarios subidos de nivel.

Cabe resaltar que en la imagen la posición del número uno se encuentra al revés, lo que también ‘desató’ los comentarios

