La 'Chica del clima' disfruta del amor en Turquía con increíbles fotos de película
Los tórtolos lucieron muy enamorados en todas y cada una de las imágenes que compartieron en sus redes sociales, en donde a Yanet García se le vio más feliz que nunca
Ankara, Turquía.- La presentadora del clima en Hoy, Yanet García, ha estado presumiendo postales de sus vacaciones por Turquía, donde aprovechó para pasear en globo y compartirlo con su gran número de seguidores.
Life is a series of moments that turn into memories. Time keeps passing by and it’s up to us to determine how we will spend it. Follow your dreams. Travel the world. Spend time with people you love. Make your life a beautiful story in which you are always the hero of the adventure Loving this trip with @iamyanetgarcia in #cappadocia. Thanks to @sultan_cave_suites for hosting us and having the best rooftop location in the city for shots like this! @nickonken is the man for capturing these moments on the �� as always. Tag someone below you want to visit this place with! #turkey ����
En las imágenes difundidas por la sensual conductora, se observa a la joven sonriente con increíbles fondos donde se aprecian globos aerostáticos e increíbles paisajes.
La reciente pareja conformada por la conductora y el conferencista eligió como destino Turquía, y a través de sus redes sociales han compartido los mejores momentos que pasaron por el país de Europa Oriental.
El fotógrafo Nick Onken fue el encargado de capturar el viaje de Lewis y Yanet.
#repost @lewishowes ・・・ Loving, Caring and Kind... @iamyanetgarcia is this #wcw of mine ❤️ It’s amazing to be with someone who supports your dreams and doesn’t hold you back in any way. Someone who wants to see you happy and healthy instead of wanting you in pain, and someone who supports you in your growth in this human experience. @iamyanetgarcia constantly inspires me for how hard she works on her dreams, how much she gives to her family, how independent she is and the love she shares with everyone (especially me). I’m so grateful for this journey and our journey already ��
