Espectáculos

La 'Chica del clima' disfruta del amor en Turquía con increíbles fotos de película

Los tórtolos lucieron muy enamorados en todas y cada una de las imágenes que compartieron en sus redes sociales, en donde a Yanet García se le vio más feliz que nunca 

por Iván Rosas

Yanet García lleva algunos días de vacaciones en Turquía(Instagram)

Yanet García lleva algunos días de vacaciones en Turquía | Instagram

Ankara, Turquía.- La presentadora del clima en Hoy, Yanet García, ha estado presumiendo postales de sus vacaciones por Turquía, donde aprovechó para pasear en globo y compartirlo con su gran número de seguidores.

En las imágenes difundidas por la sensual conductora, se observa a la joven sonriente con increíbles fondos donde se aprecian globos aerostáticos e increíbles paisajes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Magical hot air balloon ride in #cappadocia with @iamyanetgarcia �� ❤️ �� @nickonken #Turkey ����

Una publicación compartida por Inspiration and Business (@lewishowes) el

La reciente pareja conformada por la conductora y el conferencista eligió como destino Turquía, y a través de sus redes sociales han compartido los mejores momentos que pasaron por el país de Europa Oriental.

El fotógrafo Nick Onken fue el encargado de capturar el viaje  de Lewis y Yanet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Seni seviyorum @lewishowes ❤️���� �� @nickonken

Una publicación compartida por Yanet Garcia ���� (@iamyanetgarcia) el

Temas

Comentarios