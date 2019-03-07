La Reina Isabel II publica su primera foto en Instagram a sus 92 años
La cuenta oficial de la familia real en la red social fue creada en 2013, pero hasta ahora Isabel II no había realizado ninguna publicación personalmente
Londres, RU.- La reina Isabel II del Reino Unido ha realizado este jueves su primera publicación en Instagram a sus 92 años de edad, durante una visita al Museo de Ciencias de Londres.
La cuenta oficial de la familia real británica en la red social fue creada en 2013 para compartir imágenes y contenido sobre las actividades de la monarquía, pero hasta ahora Isabel II no había hecho personalmente ninguna de las cientos de publicaciones que existen en ese perfil.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
Hoy, al visitar el Museo de Ciencias, me sorprendió descubrir una carta de los Archivos Reales, escrita en 1843 a mi tatarabuelo, el príncipe Alberto, y tuve el placer de aprender sobre las iniciativas de codificación de ordenadores para niños y me parece apropiado que realice esta publicación", escribió la monarca junto a la fotografía de la misiva.
Esta nota incluye información de: RT
