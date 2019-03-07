Espectáculos

La Reina Isabel II publica su primera foto en Instagram a sus 92 años

La cuenta oficial de la familia real en la red social fue creada en 2013, pero hasta ahora Isabel II no había realizado ninguna publicación personalmente

por Redacción Tribuna

Reina Isabel II publica su primera foto en Instagram(Internet)

Reina Isabel II publica su primera foto en Instagram | Internet

Londres, RU.- La reina Isabel II del Reino Unido ha realizado este jueves su primera publicación en Instagram a sus 92 años de edad, durante una visita al Museo de Ciencias de Londres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� Watch the moment Her Majesty The Queen posted on @theroyalfamily Instagram for the very first time.

Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) el

La cuenta oficial de la familia real británica en la red social fue creada en 2013 para compartir imágenes y contenido sobre las actividades de la monarquía, pero hasta ahora Isabel II no había hecho personalmente ninguna de las cientos de publicaciones que existen en ese perfil.

Hoy, al visitar el Museo de Ciencias, me sorprendió descubrir una carta de los Archivos Reales, escrita en 1843 a mi tatarabuelo, el príncipe Alberto, y tuve el placer de aprender sobre las iniciativas de codificación de ordenadores para niños y me parece apropiado que realice esta publicación", escribió la monarca junto a la fotografía de la misiva.


 

Esta nota incluye información de: RT

Temas
  • Reina Isabel II
  • Museo de Ciencias de Londres
  • Reino Unido
  • Instagram

Comentarios