¿La preferida? La Reina Isabel II cede importante puesto a Kate Middleton
La Reina Isabel II pasó el patrocinio a Kate Middleton de la Real Asociación de Fotografía, después de haber estado por 67 años en el puesto
Londres, Reino Unido.- El día de hoy lunes 19 de agosto, la realeza celebró el Día Mundial de la Fotografía y en sus redes sociales comunicaron que festejaban el arte, la artesanía, la ciencia y la historia de las imágenes.
También informaron que las instantáneas, proporcionan un lenguaje universal, para que cualquiera pueda expresar sus pensamientos y sentimiento.
Today is #WorldPhotographyDay �� when we celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography. Photography can provide a universal language �� for anyone to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings. In June this year The Duchess of Cambridge joined children from @ActionforChildrenUK for a special photography workshop run by @RoyalPhotographicSociety. Among the children The Duchess met at the workshop was Josh, aged 9 — and this World Photography Day we're excited to share some of Josh's images that he took that day. Swipe ⬅️ to take a closer look. Fantastic work �� Josh! Ahead of The Duchess's visit to the photography workshop we announced that Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage of The Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess, having held the role for 67 years. The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. �� Kensington Palace / Josh Evans
En junio de este año, la Duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, se unió a los niños de la asociación Action for Children, para un taller de fotografía, dirigido por la Real Asociación de Fotografía.
Además, publicaron algunas imágenes de un niño de nueve años, Josh, que se reunió con Kate y pertenece a la asociación.
Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of The Duchess’s visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children, another of The Duchess’s patronages. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in the same year received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people. Swipe to see some of The Duchess’s photographs taken over the past few years of her family. �� PA/Kensington Palace/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge @royalphotographicsociety @actionforchildrenuk
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram@kensingtonroyal
