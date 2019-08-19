Espectáculos

¿La preferida? La Reina Isabel II cede importante puesto a Kate Middleton

La Reina Isabel II pasó el patrocinio a Kate Middleton de la Real Asociación de Fotografía, después de haber estado por 67 años en el puesto

por Carolina Palafox Ortega

Despues de que la Reina Isabel II estuvo durante 67 años en a Real Asociación de Fotografía cede el puesto a la Duquesa de Cambridge | Internet

Londres, Reino Unido.- El día de hoy lunes 19 de agosto, la realeza celebró el Día Mundial de la Fotografía y en sus redes sociales comunicaron que festejaban el arte, la artesanía, la ciencia y la historia de las imágenes.

También informaron que las instantáneas, proporcionan un lenguaje universal, para que cualquiera pueda expresar sus pensamientos y sentimiento.

En junio de este año, la Duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, se unió a los niños de la asociación Action for Children, para un taller de fotografía, dirigido por la Real Asociación de Fotografía.

Además, publicaron algunas imágenes de un niño de nueve años, Josh, que se reunió con Kate y pertenece a la asociación.

Por otra parte, la Reina Isabel II pasó el patrocinio a Kate Middleton de la Real Asociación de Fotografía, después de haber estado por 67 años en el puesto.

