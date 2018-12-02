La razón por la que Ozzy Osbourne casi pierde la vida

Washington, EU.- El cantante reveló que una manicura pudo haberlo matado después de contraer una infección y someterse a una cirugía de emergencia

El rockero de Black Sabbath, de 69 años, se sometió a una operación quirúrgica en octubre, luego de sufrir una infección grave en el pulgar, lo que provocó que el dígito se hinchara hasta alcanzar el tamaño de una foco.

En octubre, el intérprete de No More Tears dijo al Daily Star que se enfermó durante su gira por los Estados Unidos y se vio obligado a cancelar su espectáculo en el Anfiteatro Shoreline en Mountain View, California , mientras pasaba dos días en el hospital.

Ozzy comentó que le dijeron que podría haber muerto si la infección ingresara en el torrente sanguíneo.

Al admitir que no se había dado cuenta de lo "peligrosa" que era su infección, dijo: "Estuve en el hospital por un par de días y me operaron de emergencia, y recuerdo que me levanté por la mañana y Sharon dijo: "¿Qué demonios hiciste con tu mano?”