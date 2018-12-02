La razón por la que Ozzy Osbourne casi pierde la vida
El cantante reveló que contrajo una infección y tuvo que someterse a una cirugía de emergencia
Washington, EU.- El cantante reveló que una manicura pudo haberlo matado después de contraer una infección y someterse a una cirugía de emergencia
El rockero de Black Sabbath, de 69 años, se sometió a una operación quirúrgica en octubre, luego de sufrir una infección grave en el pulgar, lo que provocó que el dígito se hinchara hasta alcanzar el tamaño de una foco.
En octubre, el intérprete de No More Tears dijo al Daily Star que se enfermó durante su gira por los Estados Unidos y se vio obligado a cancelar su espectáculo en el Anfiteatro Shoreline en Mountain View, California , mientras pasaba dos días en el hospital.
I cant wait to get out of here tomorrow, thank you to all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses taking care of me. #NoMoreTours2 Shows now: Oct 13 - Las Vegas @MGMGrand Oct 15 - @HollywoodBowl Oct 18 - San Diego @MattressFirmAmp Oct 20 - Mountain View @ShorelineAmphitheatre
Ozzy comentó que le dijeron que podría haber muerto si la infección ingresara en el torrente sanguíneo.
Sat Oct 6 show at @ShorelineAmphitheatre in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). OSBOURNE will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection. The show is part of OZZY’s North American “NO MORE TOURS 2,” produced by @LiveNation, and is expected to resume on Tues, October 9 at @MattressFirmAmp in Chula Vista before this leg of the tour wraps with shows at the @HollywoodBowl (October 11) in Los Angeles and Las Vegas (October 13) at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena. @StoneSour will perform on these three shows. The Oct 6 show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct 16 (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticketholders for the October 6 show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
Al admitir que no se había dado cuenta de lo "peligrosa" que era su infección, dijo: "Estuve en el hospital por un par de días y me operaron de emergencia, y recuerdo que me levanté por la mañana y Sharon dijo: "¿Qué demonios hiciste con tu mano?”
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
