"Lo tiene chiquito": Destrozan al esposo de Chiquis tras posar en Instagram
Chiquis Rivera compartió una nueva instantánea en la que aparece junto a su esposo, Lorenzo Méndez, y desató las duras críticas
Ciudad de México.- Chiquis Rivera se apoderó de la atención de sus seguidores de las redes sociales al dedicar una extensa y amorosa publicación a su esposo, Lorenzo Méndez..
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la famosa cantante compartió una fotografía en la que aparece hincada sobre unas escaleras mientras luce un entallado vestido morado y su pareja lleva pantalón y camisa negra, así como un abrigo café.
Él es mi compañero de cuarentena y estoy tan contenta y agradecida con Dios que lo eligió a él para estar conmigo en este momento. Te amo cab...", escribió.
He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. ������ He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He’s not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He’s a nerd! ...he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn’t you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol �� (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He’s funny, he’s a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer ... and well um, he’s the life of the party anywhere he goes! ����♀️ lol ... anyways, what I’m basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I’m so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can’t wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker!������ #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand
Aunque muchos seguidores de Chiquis no pararon de escribir halagos y mensajes de cariño para ambos, algunos internautas hicieron duras críticas en su contra.
La pareja del momento".
Este hombre va de mal en peor".
Lo tiene chiquito, miren sus manos".
Par de ridículos".
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @chiquis
Comentarios