"Lo tiene chiquito": Destrozan al esposo de Chiquis tras posar en Instagram

Chiquis Rivera compartió una nueva instantánea en la que aparece junto a su esposo, Lorenzo Méndez, y desató las duras críticas 

por Isabel Mendívil

Chiquis Rivera y su esposo, Lorenzo Méndez | Internet

Ciudad de México.- Chiquis Rivera se apoderó de la atención de sus seguidores de las redes sociales al dedicar una extensa y amorosa publicación a su esposo, Lorenzo Méndez..

A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la famosa cantante compartió una fotografía en la que aparece hincada sobre unas escaleras mientras luce un entallado vestido morado y su pareja lleva pantalón y camisa negra, así como un abrigo café.

Él es mi compañero de cuarentena y estoy tan contenta y agradecida con Dios que lo eligió a él para estar conmigo en este momento. Te amo cab...", escribió.

Aunque muchos seguidores de Chiquis no pararon de escribir halagos y mensajes de cariño para ambos, algunos internautas hicieron duras críticas en su contra.

La pareja del momento".

Este hombre va de mal en peor".

Lo tiene chiquito, miren sus manos".

Par de ridículos".

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @chiquis

