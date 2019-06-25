"Los quiero 3 mil": Lexi Rabe termina así su petición para que paren de acosarla
Los padres de Lexi Rabe, la joven actriz que interpreta Morgan Stark, compartieron en la cuenta de Instagram de esta un video donde aparece solicitando que paren el acoso hacia ella o su familia
Estados Unidos.- La joven participante de Avengers End Game, Lexi Rabe, quien interpreta a Morgan Stark, la hija del carismático y listo Tony Stark y Pepper Potts, a través de Instagram, ella y sus padres compartieron un video donde la actriz cuenta que ha sufrido de acoso, aunque no dio momentos específicos.
La madre de Rabe, Jessica, anexo junto al video un mensaje en el que explica que la pequeña ha sufrido este tipo de comportamiento por fans cuando esta no se ha podido parar a firmar autógrafos o posar junto a ellos para una fotografía.
Odio que tengamos que publicar esto. Pero, de nuevo, Lexi está siendo acosada. Y este tipo de cosas es lo que hace a las estrellas que nunca quieran salir de casa o conocer a gente. Por favor, guarden sus opiniones para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre", comienza el mensaje.
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
Así inicia el mensaje de Jessica, la cual explica los motivos por los que a veces no pueden detenerse a que la menor se tome fotos o de un autógrafo a aquellos que la reconocen y quieren un recuerdo de que estuvieron frente a frente.
También aclara que son humanos y nadie tiene derechos a juzgarlos, pues solamente viven sus vidas y no siempre podrán estar de buenas o con el tiempo necesario para detenerse y decir “si” a sus peticiones, como lo hacen la mayoría de las veces.
La menor en el video pide que dejen de acosarla al igual que a su familia y termina este con la famosa frase.
Los quiero 3 mil"
Esta nota incluye información de: Sensa Cine
