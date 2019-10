Madre de Taylor Swift filtra inédito y vergonzoso video de la cantante

Is that really @taylorswift13 Yes!! Taylor's mom gave @jimmyfallon this video, showing Taylor recovering from Lasik eye surgery. She's obviously on pain medication! @taylorswiftfans @taylorswiftfan_ @urtaylorsfan @taylorswifttfa1 @RealCelebrityN @SwiftiesVzla13 @fanTS1989 pic.twitter.com/oOUJBzdi6o