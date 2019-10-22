Espectáculos

Meghan Markle asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World

La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, está noche asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World, asociación que apoya a jóvenes embajadores en medio de las fuertes polémicas tras sus declaraciones en su nuevo documental 

por Alejandra Holguín

One Young World es una asociación de jóvenes líderes(Wikipedia)

One Young World es una asociación de jóvenes líderes | Wikipedia

Reino Unido.- En medio de las fuertes polémicas que han causado sus revelaciones en su documental, Meghan y Harry: Un Viaje Africano, Meghan Markle asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World como vicepresidenta de The Queens Commonwealth Trust. 

Está asociación apoya a jóvenes embajadores, con grandes iniciativas, con los cuales la duquesa de Sussex mantendrá una mesa redonda en los próximos días sobre la igualdad de género alrededor de todo el mundo y por supuesto sobre la importamcia del empoderamiento femenino. 

Cabe mencionar que Meghan ha estado dentro de la OYW desde antes de ser parte de la familia real pues en 2014 y 2016 fue fue consejera en Dublín y en Ottawa. 

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal

Temas

Comentarios