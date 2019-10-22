Meghan Markle asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World

The Duchess of Sussex will attend @OneYoungWorld opening ceremony this evening to continue her support for this amazing collective of global youth ambassadors. Her Royal Highness was a counsellor for OYW in Dublin in 2014 as well as in Ottawa in 2016. This evening she again joins world leaders and activists to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. She is proud to attend as Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and to continue her long-standing commitment to this very important summit. Later this week The Duchess will hold a round table discussion with several of the OYW young leaders to address the issue of gender equity worldwide, and how we can all play our part to reach equality for all. Ahead of the opening ceremony tonight, we take a look back at some photos and moments from HRH attending One Young World in the past. Stay tuned for highlights from tonight’s event! #OYW2019 Photo ©SussexRoyal Video: One Young World

Una publicación compartida por The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 22 de Oct de 2019 a las 3:45 PDT