Meghan Markle asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, está noche asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World, asociación que apoya a jóvenes embajadores en medio de las fuertes polémicas tras sus declaraciones en su nuevo documental
Reino Unido.- En medio de las fuertes polémicas que han causado sus revelaciones en su documental, Meghan y Harry: Un Viaje Africano, Meghan Markle asistirá a la ceremonia de apertura de One Young World como vicepresidenta de The Queens Commonwealth Trust.
Está asociación apoya a jóvenes embajadores, con grandes iniciativas, con los cuales la duquesa de Sussex mantendrá una mesa redonda en los próximos días sobre la igualdad de género alrededor de todo el mundo y por supuesto sobre la importamcia del empoderamiento femenino.
Cabe mencionar que Meghan ha estado dentro de la OYW desde antes de ser parte de la familia real pues en 2014 y 2016 fue fue consejera en Dublín y en Ottawa.
The Duchess of Sussex will attend @OneYoungWorld opening ceremony this evening to continue her support for this amazing collective of global youth ambassadors. Her Royal Highness was a counsellor for OYW in Dublin in 2014 as well as in Ottawa in 2016. This evening she again joins world leaders and activists to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. She is proud to attend as Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and to continue her long-standing commitment to this very important summit. Later this week The Duchess will hold a round table discussion with several of the OYW young leaders to address the issue of gender equity worldwide, and how we can all play our part to reach equality for all. Ahead of the opening ceremony tonight, we take a look back at some photos and moments from HRH attending One Young World in the past. Stay tuned for highlights from tonight’s event! #OYW2019 Photo ©SussexRoyal Video: One Young World
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal
Comentarios