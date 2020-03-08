Meghan Markle da increíble mensaje por el Día Internacional de la Mujer
Reino Unido.- Meghan Markle el pasado viernes 6 de marzo, sorprendió a los estudiantes del colegio Robert Clark en Dagenham, visita durante la cual dio un increíble discurso feminista por el Día Internacional de la Mujer, con el que busca crear consciencia tanto en hombres como mujeres de la importancia de dicho día.
Markle incluso a través de su vestuario dejó ver su apoyo al feminismo, pues lució prendas de una reconocida marca creada por una mujer que la creo para resaltar la belleza femenina pensando en ellas y su amor propio, no en el de hombres o personas ajenas.
La duquesa de Sussex habló con estudiantes que se encuentran preparando proyectos para el Día Internacional de la Mujer, con aquellos que se están preparando para debates y los que realizan investigaciones sobre grandes poetas, a los cuales les expresó su admiración por la escritora y activista Maya Angelou.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
La esposa del Príncipe Harry fue recibida entre aplausos de los emocionados y sorprendidos alumnos, a quienes les dio un increíble discurso feminista, tratando de concientisarlos del empoderamiento femenino y de la importancia del 8 de marzo.
Venir a su escuela tenía mucho sentido para mí debido a esta justicia social y al impacto que tienen sus raíces", con ello haciendo referencia a la huelga histórica de las costureras en la planta de Ford Motor, cuya demanda de igualdad salarial finalmente llevó a la aprobación de la Ley de igualdad de remuneración de Gran Bretaña en 1970, que tuvo lugar en ese distrito.
Meghan se dirigío en un momento a los chicos y les pidió que hicieron sentir valoradas, amadas e importantes a su madre, hermanas y novia, además de inculcar esto a compañeros que no lo hacen o que no lo piensan de esa manera.
Seguir valorando y apreciar a las mujeres en sus vidas y también dar el ejemplo a algunos hombres que no lo ven de la misma manera. Tienen a sus madres, hermanas, novias, amigas en su vida, protéjanlas. Asegúrense de que se sientan valoradas y seguras y unámonos todos juntos para hacer del Día Internacional de la Mujer algo que no sea solo el domingo, sino que se sienta francamente todos los días del año", expresó Meghan.
Sin duda el discurso causó una gran impresión en los jóvenes que aplaudieron una vez más a la duquesa de Sussex expresándole su admiración.
The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School, to celebrate the women of the future, and also highlight the important role men and boys play in International Women’s Day. The Duchess asked a young student to come on stage and share his perspective on the importance of the day, and whilst much attention has been focused on his initial comment, what he shared beyond that was compelling and true. Please watch the full video and tag a man in your life, and have him share what #IWD means to him
Esta nota incluye información de: Quien
