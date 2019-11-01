Espectáculos

Meghan se presenta en evento benéfico tras anunciar su retiro de la realeza

Después de anunciar que se retiraba de sus deberes como miembro de la raleza junto a su esposo, el Príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle se presentó en un actor benéfico de la pastelería Luminary Bakery a la que ya había asistido este año 

Meghan Markle ya había visitado la pastelería Luminary Bakery en este año(Instagram @sussexroyal)

Reino Unido.- Después de que Meghan Markle y su esposo el Príncipe Harry anunciaran que se retirarían de sus deberes como miembros de la realeza, la exactriz se presentó a un acto benéfico de la pastelería Luminary Bakery, a la cual ya ha asistido anteriormente en este año. 

En está ocasión la duquesa de Sussex se puso un delantal y horneó junto a estas mujeres que han pasado por violencia doméstica o graves problemas un gran pastel mientras que hablaban de la importancia de la violencia, de los miedos y la sanación.

La royal expresó el apoyo que les brinda pues ella comprende que son seres humanos que han sufrido mucho y que necesitan sanar, pero a su tiempo. 

Los humanos no somos objetos mecánicos que necesitan ser reparados. Somo criaturas heridas que necesitan ser curadas. Nos acostumbramos a querer que se hagan las cosas de inmediato hoy en día, pero lleva tiempo", expresó Meghan.

