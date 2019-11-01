Meghan se presenta en evento benéfico tras anunciar su retiro de la realeza
Después de anunciar que se retiraba de sus deberes como miembro de la raleza junto a su esposo, el Príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle se presentó en un actor benéfico de la pastelería Luminary Bakery a la que ya había asistido este año
Reino Unido.- Después de que Meghan Markle y su esposo el Príncipe Harry anunciaran que se retirarían de sus deberes como miembros de la realeza, la exactriz se presentó a un acto benéfico de la pastelería Luminary Bakery, a la cual ya ha asistido anteriormente en este año.
En está ocasión la duquesa de Sussex se puso un delantal y horneó junto a estas mujeres que han pasado por violencia doméstica o graves problemas un gran pastel mientras que hablaban de la importancia de la violencia, de los miedos y la sanación.
La royal expresó el apoyo que les brinda pues ella comprende que son seres humanos que han sufrido mucho y que necesitan sanar, pero a su tiempo.
Los humanos no somos objetos mecánicos que necesitan ser reparados. Somo criaturas heridas que necesitan ser curadas. Nos acostumbramos a querer que se hagan las cosas de inmediato hoy en día, pero lleva tiempo", expresó Meghan.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal
More special moments from The Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Luminary Bakery earlier this week! Please see our previous post for behind the scenes footage and visit @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. Photo © Telegraph
Esta nota incluye información de: El País
Comentarios