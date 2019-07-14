Meghan y Harry llegan de la mano al estreno en Londres de 'El Rey León'
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry llegaron de la mano al estreno de la película de El Rey León en Londres, donde saludaron a los actores que prestaron sus voces a los personajes de Disney
Londres, Inglaterra.- Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, estuvieron presenten en el estreno en Londres de El Rey León.
El matrimonio británico saludó a los actores encargados en darle voz a los personajes de la película de Disney, como la cantante Beyonce.
Por medio de la cuenta oficial de Instagram de los duques, se publicó las imágenes de Markle y Harry en la premier de la cinta en el Odeon Theatre.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal
