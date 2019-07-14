Espectáculos

Meghan y Harry llegan de la mano al estreno en Londres de 'El Rey León'

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry llegaron de la mano al estreno de la película de El Rey León en Londres, donde saludaron a los actores que prestaron sus voces a los personajes de Disney

por Aly Valenzuela Ávila

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry en el estreno de 'El Rey León'(Instagram @sussexroyal)

Londres, Inglaterra.- Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, estuvieron presenten en el estreno en Londres de El Rey León.

El matrimonio británico saludó a los actores encargados en darle voz a los personajes de la película de Disney, como la cantante Beyonce.

Por medio de la cuenta oficial de Instagram de los duques, se publicó las imágenes de Markle y Harry en la premier de la cinta en el Odeon Theatre.

