Muere Gordon Bressack, creador de ‘Animaniacs’ y ‘Pinky y Cerebro’
El creador de caricaturas como Animaniacs, Los Pitufos y Pinky y Cerebro’ falleció a sus 68 años, la noticia la confirmó su hijo en un post de instagram
Los Ángeles, California.- A sus 68 años, Gordon Bressack, creador de Animaniacs y Pinky y Cerebro, falleció por una causa que aún se desconoce, así lo confirmó su hijo James Cullen Bressack.
Dentro de sus trabajos, también se encuentran Los Pitufos y la película CarGo, dejando así su legado dentro del séptimo arte. Además, fue galardonado con el premio Daytime Emmy al Mejor Programa Infantil de Animación.
James Cullen Bressack confirmó la muerte de su padre con un tierno y conmovedor mensaje que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me siento ahora. Eras mi mentor, mi compañero de escritura, mi héroe, mi mejor amigo, pero sobre todo eras mi papá. Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre", escribió James.
Asimismo, invitó a sus seguidores a que vieran algún capitulo de las caricaturas que su padre creó a manera de homenaje, pues a su papá le “encantaba hacer reír al público”.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Esta nota incluye información de: Infobae
