Muy a su estilo, Kat Von D revela las primeras imágenes de su bebé
La tatuadora y empresaria de origen mexicano ha causado sensación en redes sociales al presentar a su bebé en tiernas prendas de color negro, muy al estilo de ella y su esposo
Estados Unidos.- Con gra emoción y en total apego a su esencia, la tatuadora Kat Von D compartió con sus seguidores de redes sociales que ella y su esposo Leafar Seyer se han convertido en padres del pequeño Leafar Von D Reyes.
A comienzos de 2018 la pareja impactó al revelar en dichas plataformas que se habían casado, sin embargo, generaron aún más revuelo cuando a mediados de año celebraron una boda gótica.
Taking our vows in front of our closest friends + family was one of the most spiritually bonding experiences I have ever had. I don’t think @prayers and I were prepared to cry as much as we did - in the most beautiful way possible. The silent moments prior to beginning our vows where we held hands and stared into each others eyes the entire world dissipated around us - that was just as meaningful to us the vows we made. ❤️ DRESS + SUIT DETAILS: both our wedding attire was designed and handmade by: @MAJESTYBLACK [with the exception of my veil made by @asanchezfashion and my shoes by @natachamarro ]
Conozcan a nuestro hermoso hijo Leafar Von D Reyes. Gracias a todos nuestros amados amigos, familia, fans y seguidores por tenernos paciencia con el anuncio de su largamente esperada llegada".
Para ser honestos, mi esposo y yo queremos tomarnos los siguientes 40 días (el cuarto trimestre) para enfocarnos en el bebé y en la transición de nuestra increíble relación a nuestra increíble paternidad. Así que por favor disculpen si no estamos mucho por aquí (redes sociales) por un tiempo", escribió Kat Von D en su cuenta de Instagram.
Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support! ��
whats above love? My Wife and my son are. ������ It might not look like it on the outside but on the inside I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life! This year has given me so much to be happy and grateful for. I love you so much kitty I’ve never seen anyone fight for anything the way you fought to bring our son into this world. Magick is real and so is my love for you @thekatvond ������
Durante los primeros dos días de vida de Leafar, sus niveles de azúcar en la sangre estuvieron bajos, y a pesar de lo mucho que me comprometí a a amamantarlo de forma estricta, mi leche no llegaba aún", relató la empresaria.
No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Morgan Campbell por ayudarnos en esas difíciles noches con su donación", expuso Kat Von D en la descripción de un video en el que muestra que ya puede amamantar con normalidad a Leafar.
During the first two days of Leafar’s life, his blood sugar count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn’t come in yet. The pediatrician suggested asking around to see if any friends might have a bit of extra milk they could donate - and if not, I’d have to consider supplementing with formula - something we personally did not want to do. I called my beloved midwife, @losangelesmidwife to see if she knew anyone who might be willing to share a bit of their breastmilk who was on a plant-based diet, as that was crucial to us, and she quickly connected me with @mattersofmotherhood who, without even knowing me, and without question, stepped up and donated a few ounces to us in the middle of the night. Needless to say, Leafar’s levels boosted, and we are now happily breastfeeding at home. Can’t thank @mattersofmotherhood enough for getting us through those rough nights with your donation. This is true community. True sisterhood. True kindness. And I can’t wait to pay it forward one day soon. ��
