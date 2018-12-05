Espectáculos

Muy a su estilo, Kat Von D revela las primeras imágenes de su bebé

La tatuadora y empresaria de origen mexicano ha causado sensación en redes sociales al presentar a su bebé en tiernas prendas de color negro, muy al estilo de ella y su esposo

por Ángela Cisneros

Kat Von D presenta a su bebé en redes sociales(Instagram)

Estados Unidos.- Con gra emoción y en total apego a su esencia, la tatuadora Kat Von D compartió con sus seguidores de redes sociales que ella y su esposo Leafar Seyer se han convertido en padres del pequeño Leafar Von D Reyes. 

A comienzos de 2018 la pareja impactó al revelar en dichas plataformas que se habían casado, sin embargo, generaron aún más revuelo cuando a mediados de año celebraron una boda gótica. 

 
 
Dado a que gusta de mantenerse al día con sus admiradores, Kat Von D realizó de forma constante publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagram sobre  los momentos que vivió durante su embarazo.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Por tal motivo, la también empresaria ha sorprendido a sus seguidores con las primeras imágenes de su bebé, a quien vistió del color más constante tanto en su guardarropa como en el su esposo: negro.
 
Conozcan a nuestro hermoso hijo Leafar Von D Reyes. Gracias a todos nuestros amados amigos, familia, fans y seguidores por tenernos paciencia con el anuncio de su largamente esperada llegada".
 
Para ser honestos, mi esposo y yo queremos tomarnos los siguientes 40 días (el cuarto trimestre) para enfocarnos en el bebé y en la transición de nuestra increíble relación a nuestra increíble paternidad. Así que por favor disculpen si no estamos mucho por aquí (redes sociales) por un tiempo", escribió Kat Von D en su cuenta de Instagram.
 
 
Asimismo,  Leafar Seyer también hizo varias publicaciones de su bebé en redes sociales, donde indicó que tiene muchas razones para estar agradecido y sentirse feliz.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Además de revelar las fotografías del pequeño Leafar Von D Reyes, Kat Von D abrió su corazón en redes sociales sobre uno de los momentos más desafiantes que ha vivido al debutar en la maternidad: amamantar a su hijo.
 
Durante los primeros dos días de vida de Leafar, sus niveles de azúcar en la sangre estuvieron bajos, y a pesar de lo mucho que me comprometí a a amamantarlo de forma estricta, mi leche no llegaba aún", relató la empresaria.
Kat Von D contactó a su partera para conocer si ella podía ayudarla en la búsqueda de alguien que le donara leche materna para su bebé, ya que no estaba dispuesta a darle fórmula al recién nacido y buscaba a una donadora cuya dieta fuera vegana. 
 
La partera recomendó a la tatuadora que se comunicara con la joven  Morgan Campbell, quien "sin siquiera conocerme, sin ningún cuestionamiento" fue a la casa del matrimonio a la mitad de la noche a donar algunas onzas de su leche.
 
No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Morgan Campbell por ayudarnos en esas difíciles noches con su donación", expuso Kat Von D en la descripción de un video en el que muestra que ya puede amamantar con normalidad a Leafar.
 
