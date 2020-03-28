Espectáculos

Novelas, de luto: De manera inesperada, muere reconocido actor a los 66 años

El reconocido actor John Callahan, aclamado por sus numerosos roles en telenovelas estadounidenses, falleció a los 66 años este sábado 

por Redacción Tribuna

Estados Unidos.- El actor John Callahan, aclamado por sus numerosos roles en telenovelas estadounidenses, falleció a los 66 años. Sus familiares confirmaron la noticia este sábado 28 de marzo.

De momento, se desconoce la causa de muerte del histrión, aunque se presume habría sufrido una embolia. El actor era mejor conocido por su rol de 'Edmund Grey' en la novela matutina All My Children.

El actor también apareció, durante su larga carrera, en los exitosos programas diurnos Days of Our LivesGeneral Hospital, Falcon Crest y Santa Barbara.

Los premios Daytime Emmy ofrecieron sus condolencias en Twitter:

Estamos devastados por compartir que John Callahan falleció hoy por la mañana. Mandamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a Eva La Rue (exesposa y compañera en la novela All My Children) y a todos sus seres queridos", leía el tuit.

Su exesposa, LaRue, compartió múltiples fotografías de hace algunos años. Ambos fueron retratados cuando aún eran pareja junto a su hija Kaya, de 18 años. En Instagram, la actriz rindió un emotivo tributo al actor:

Tu gran personalidad dejará un vacío en nuestros corazones por siempre. Estamos devastados. Mi gran amigo, mi compañero de crianza y un increíble padre a Kaya".

Kaya y yo estamos con el corazón roto, sorprendidas, perdón si mis pensamientos son un desastre. Dabas los mejores tributos escritos y yo no tengo palabras para ti en este momento. Espero que el cielo tenga beisbol y que tu equipo siempre gane. Los Yankees (de Nueva York) acaban de perder a su más grande fan".

Artistas como Sarah Michelle Gellar le rindiern tributo en Instagram:

John nos dejó esta mañana (...) Significaste tanto para tantas personas. Prometo cuidar de tu hija Kaya y de Eva como tu cuidaste de mí", escribió.

Esta nota incluye información de: People

