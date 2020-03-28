Novelas, de luto: De manera inesperada, muere reconocido actor a los 66 años
El reconocido actor John Callahan, aclamado por sus numerosos roles en telenovelas estadounidenses, falleció a los 66 años este sábado
Estados Unidos.- El actor John Callahan, aclamado por sus numerosos roles en telenovelas estadounidenses, falleció a los 66 años. Sus familiares confirmaron la noticia este sábado 28 de marzo.
De momento, se desconoce la causa de muerte del histrión, aunque se presume habría sufrido una embolia. El actor era mejor conocido por su rol de 'Edmund Grey' en la novela matutina All My Children.
El actor también apareció, durante su larga carrera, en los exitosos programas diurnos Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Falcon Crest y Santa Barbara.
Los premios Daytime Emmy ofrecieron sus condolencias en Twitter:
Estamos devastados por compartir que John Callahan falleció hoy por la mañana. Mandamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a Eva La Rue (exesposa y compañera en la novela All My Children) y a todos sus seres queridos", leía el tuit.
Su exesposa, LaRue, compartió múltiples fotografías de hace algunos años. Ambos fueron retratados cuando aún eran pareja junto a su hija Kaya, de 18 años. En Instagram, la actriz rindió un emotivo tributo al actor:
Tu gran personalidad dejará un vacío en nuestros corazones por siempre. Estamos devastados. Mi gran amigo, mi compañero de crianza y un increíble padre a Kaya".
Kaya y yo estamos con el corazón roto, sorprendidas, perdón si mis pensamientos son un desastre. Dabas los mejores tributos escritos y yo no tengo palabras para ti en este momento. Espero que el cielo tenga beisbol y que tu equipo siempre gane. Los Yankees (de Nueva York) acaban de perder a su más grande fan".
May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️����������������
Artistas como Sarah Michelle Gellar le rindiern tributo en Instagram:
John nos dejó esta mañana (...) Significaste tanto para tantas personas. Prometo cuidar de tu hija Kaya y de Eva como tu cuidaste de mí", escribió.
Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s #JohnCallahan or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him) He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you @kellyripa ) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people. #RIPJohnCallahan
Esta nota incluye información de: People
Comentarios