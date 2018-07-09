¡Oficial! Justin Bieber confirma su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin

Ciudad de México.- Con un mensaje lleno de emociones y sin importarle que su romance finalmente sea confirmado, el cantante canadiense Justin Bieber compartió la alegría que siente al haberse comprometido el 7 de julio con la modelo Hailey Baldwin.



“Hailey, estoy enamorado de absolutamente todo de ti. Muy comprometido a dedicar mi vida a ti, conociendo cada parte de ti, amándote paciente y tiernamente”, escribió el cantante en su cuenta de Instagram. “Te prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad dejando que Jesús nos guíe a través del Espíritu Santo en lo que hagamos y decidamos. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y siempre te pondré a ti primero, eres el amor de mi vida Hailey Baldwin y no quisiera vivirla con nadie más. Tú me haces mejor y nos complementamos muy bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor etapa de mi vida hasta ahora”, agregó Justin Bieber.