Espectáculos

¡Oficial! Justin Bieber confirma su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin

El cantante canadiense asegura que la modelo es el "amor de su vida"

por Redacción Tribuna

El cantante le dedicó a Baldwin un tierno mensaje para anunciar su compromiso(Internet)

El cantante le dedicó a Baldwin un tierno mensaje para anunciar su compromiso | Internet

Esta es la tierna imagen que el canadiense publicó en su Instagram para revelar su compromiso(Instagram)

Esta es la tierna imagen que el canadiense publicó en su Instagram para revelar su compromiso | Instagram

Ciudad de México.- Con un mensaje lleno de emociones y sin importarle que su romance finalmente sea confirmado, el cantante canadiense Justin Bieber compartió la alegría que siente al haberse comprometido el 7 de julio con la modelo Hailey Baldwin.
 

“Hailey, estoy enamorado de absolutamente todo de ti. Muy comprometido a dedicar mi vida a ti, conociendo cada parte de ti, amándote paciente y tiernamente”, escribió el cantante en su cuenta de Instagram. “Te prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad dejando que Jesús nos guíe a través del Espíritu Santo en lo que hagamos y decidamos. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y siempre te pondré a ti primero, eres el amor de mi vida Hailey Baldwin y no quisiera vivirla con nadie más. Tú me haces mejor y nos complementamos muy bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor etapa de mi vida hasta ahora”, agregó Justin Bieber.

El músico expuso que estaba muy emocionado porque su hermano y hermana podrán ver en él y Hailey otro matrimonio estable, para que ellos busquen lo mismo en el futuro.

 
Temas
  • Instagram
  • Justin Bieber
  • JB
  • Hailey Baldwin
  • love
  • amor
  • compromiso
  • engagement
  • celebrities
  • celebs

