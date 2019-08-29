Por utilizar mal su imagen, Billie Eilish pide a revista que se disculpe
La cantante, Billie Eilish, le respondió a la revista Nylon Alemania, luego de la mostró como una futurista en una de sus portadas
Estados Unidos.- La cantante, Billie Eilish, le respondió a la revista Nylon Alemania, luego de la mostró como una futurista en una de sus portadas que tituló Prodigios digitales.
Fue mediante Instagram, donde la intérprete de Bad Guy, arremetió en contra del medio al comentarles que ellos nunca se acercaron a ella para pedirle su autorización.
¿Qué demonios es esta mi**da? No tuve ningún aporte creativo hacia mi imagen”, mencionó.
La menor de inmediato mostró su enojo, al asegurar que ella no consintió nada de los ajustes, por lo que pidió una disculpa a la revista, la cual aún no la ha ofrecido.
DIGITAL PRODIGIES - the supernatural fembot faces of the future: we can’t keep it in any longer and over-excitedly reveal to you the digital preview of one of our brand new covers: @billieeilish designed by @e.memories ������ Official print issue & cover story dropping on FRIDAY featuring Billie and more digital prodigies as told by their fans - because they know their leaders best. Stay tuned for more covers & digital video art dropping throughout this week. Excited? Tag who needs to see this �� • • • • • • • • • #billieeilish #cover #digitalcover #coverart #billie #eilish #wherearetheavocados #eilishfans #eyelashes #pirates #digitalprodigy #digitalart #virtualarts #artistsoninstagram #virtualgate #contemporaryart #billieeilishmusic #billieeilishvideo
�� Welcome to the fucking full cover future ��@billieeilish is one of three cover stars for our new issue #8 on DIGITAL PRODIGIES, dropping this FRIDAY ⚡️⚡️⚡️ This issue is all different while still keeping our NYLON spirit alive: We asked fans to tell the stories of three digital prodigies who are redefining the future of being a Teen Superstar. What’s more: @madelame, @riconasty and @stefaniegiesinger talk transcending the Gen Z vibe and what encapsulates the struggle of growing up. Our conclusion? Nothing is impossible, which is why we‘re skiing in September and challenge 80s aerobic queens in contemporary fashion spreads. Plus: German-gone-US Pop prodigy @kimpetras sat down to give us her thoughts on everything from trans discrimination to making it big across the ocean. Are you as hyped as we are?? Tag who needs to see this & go grab a copy on newsstands on Friday �� Billie fembot designed & imagined by @e.memories, story by @_edditude_ & @robmic • • • EDIT ➡️ „To you, @billieeilish & your fans: For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us.“ • • • • • • • • • #billieeilish #cover #digitalcover #coverart #billie #eilish #wherearetheavocados #eilishfans #eyelashes #pirates #digitalprodigy #digitalart #virtualarts #artistsoninstagram #virtualgate #contemporaryart #billieeilishmusic #billieeilishvideo
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @billieeilish y E!
