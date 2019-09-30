Príncipe Harry rinde homenaje a guardia asesinado en el Parque Liwonde
El Príncipe Harry durante su visita al Parque Nacional Liwonde brindó homenaje a un guardia que perdió la vida en una misión con ejercito del Reino Unido para proteger la vida silvestre de cazadores furtivos
Malawi, Lilongüe.- Durante su visita al Parque Nacional Liwonde el Príncipe Harry rindió un breve homenaje aun guardia que perdió ahí la vida en una misión junto al ejercito del Reino Unido y el gobierno de Malawi para proteger la vida silvestre de todos los parques de los cazadores furtivos.
Matthew Talbot de 22 años, fue un guarda bosques que falleció a inicios de este año protegiendo la vida silvestre de cazadores furtivos, acción que el duque de Sussex apoya y se ha referido a ello como un acto heroico.
Por lo que en nombre de la familia y al lado de más guarda bosques llevo una corona de rosas al lugar donde se encuentra un monumento en su honor.
Side by side with local park rangers in Liwonde National Park, The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath at the memorial of Guardsman Matthew Talbot. Guardsman Talbot, who was just 22, lost his life earlier this year while on a joint anti-poaching mission with the British Army, the Malawian government and African Parks. The Counter-Poaching Operation is an on-going partnership that requires local organisations such as @AfricanParksNetwork to monitor and protect wildlife from poachers, so that communities can benefit from tourism. These patrols by African Park Rangers can last between 10 hours and 8 days. Guardsmen Talbot was incredibly proud of his role in countering this threat and had played a huge part in the progress and success so far. The Duke laid the wreath on behalf of the Talbot family, and said he was honoured to be able to do so, as he has worked closely with park rangers in these efforts and celebrates each and every one of them as heroes. Often away from the public eye, many people are prepared to put themselves in harm’s way, in a bid to protect wildlife from poachers. The joint missions, with support of the local community, were established by The Duke and have proven to reduce poacher activity. #RoyalVisitMalawi Photo ©️ PA images
De igual manera aprovechó para inviar a sus millones de seguidores a tomar fotos a árboles de su localidad y subirlas con el #LookingUp, un movimiento que lleva en asociación con NatGeo.
Dicho movimiento tiene como propósito despertar la consciencia de la importancia que tienen los árboles para el mundo entero y lo importante de su cuidado.
Cabe mencionar que este día el royal se encuentra como editor invitado de su cuenta de Instagram.
We are pleased to announce that today The Duke of Sussex is guest-editing the @NatGeo Instagram account! This photo of a Boabab tree was taken by The Duke in Liwonde National Park, Malawi (where he has just unveiled two new Queens Commonwealth Canopy initiatives) and as part of the ‘Looking Up’ campaign in partnership with @NatGeo. • You can join in today by sharing your own images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp As the Duke shared: “Looking Up” is a new social media initiative to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system, and an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings and to share your own view, by looking up!” • We invite you to follow along at @NatGeo and to share photos you take of trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp so we can all celebrate the importance of the role we play as a community in protecting nature. At the end of the day, The Duke will share a selection of the most beautiful images from across the world on @SussexRoyal Instagram stories. The Duke’s passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face, has been inspired by the years of work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and The Queens Commonwealth Canopy.���� • The ‘QCC’ @QueensCanopy was launched in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit forests and national parks or plant trees to preserve in The Queen’s name. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have already dedicated indigenous forest for conservation, or have committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. #lookingup #forestsforthefuture #sussexroyal #treesfortomorrow Photo © The Duke of Sussex / 2nd by @africanparksnetwork
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal
