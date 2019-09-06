Príncipe William desbanca a Harry y Meghan por hablar de dos temas tabú
El Príncipe William es uno de los participantes de la campaña Head Up, en el cual abordan el tema de la salud mental, la cual ha llevado ha enseñar sobre este tema a entrenadores de futbol para que velen el bienestar de sus jugadores
Reino Unido.- El Príncipe William es uno de los participantes de la campaña Head Up, la cual es encargada de promover la salud mental, por lo que este viernes 6 de septiembre se presentó a la FA (Asociación de Futbol) para hablar sobre la nueva guía integral para los entrenadores.
Esta guía, realizada por Mind Charity, será entregada a estos y se les impartirá para que estos logren comprender tres putos sumamente importantes para mantener y poder ayudar a sus jugadores a tener una buena salud mental.
1. Encuentra los signos de las personas que experimentan problemas de salud mental. 2. Siéntete seguro para brindar apoyo. 3. Indique a las personas para obtener ayuda especializada", son las reglas importantes que se les mostrará a los entrenadpres.
Estas pautas tan importantes fueron el motivo por el que el Duque de Cambridge se presentó con los entrenadores del Hendon FC, durante su estancia con ellos les explicó como podrían usar estos puntos para identificar cuando sus jugadores esten teniendo dificultades y puedan apoyarlos.
De igual manera el segundo en la suseción para el trono del Reino Unido abordó otros temas de importancia del deporte, pero también uno de los temas más díficiles y menos hablados, el racismo.
Es escandaloso lo que está sucediendo ... La gente ahora está hablando sobre problemas de salud mental, pero imagino que hablar sobre el racismo sigue siendo un tema bastante difícil, y que se ha hablado del racismo durante demasiado tiempo ... tenemos que hacer algo al respecto", dijo William.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @kesingtonroyal
