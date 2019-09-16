Príncipe William inaugura Behind The Screens y conoce a sus becarios

Reino Unido.- La mañana de este lunes 16 de septiembre el Príncipe William inauguró el Behind The Screens, el cual celebra el trabajo realizado detrás de las producciones nominadas y ganadoras de BAFTA.

BAFTA, la organización benéfica mundial con sede en el Reino Unido, la cual fomenta el talento y la próxima generación de estos, por la cual el duque de Cambridge creó el Programa de Becas Prince William, donde apoya a personas con talento en todas las etapas de su carrera en el cine, juegos y televisión.

De igual manera abrió BAFTA Piccadilly, un nuevo espacio de exhibición pública y café, donde conoció a una de sus becarias que le contó el impactó que está tuvo sobre ella.

Sin embargo, la becaria, Matilda Ibini, de Hackney en Londres, quien obtuvo la beca en 2014 para estudiar en la universidad de Londres, le contó al duque de Cambridge el gran impactó que su beca tuvo en ella.

Matilda le aseguró a William que su beca le permitió desarrollar su habilidad para escribir y ahora tiene un acuerdo de desarrollo de televisión para crear una serie de televisión original de comedia y drama.

Se siente increíble haber recibido una beca de una organización tan prestigiosa como BAFTA ... Siento que he tenido la suerte de tener el tiempo para escribir las historias que quiero contar. Esta vez es invaluable y me aseguraré de aprovecharla al máximo.

Me he enfrentado a muchas barreras en mi vida y recibir esta beca ha significado que la financiación no se convierta en una de ellas. Me ha hecho pensar que los sueños nunca son demasiado grandes y que con el apoyo de BAFTA significa que puedo soñar aún más", dijo Matilda.